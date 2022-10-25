MLB legend Chili Davis once opened up about Derek Jeter's unmatched fame in New York and how it made it tough to spend time with his former teammate.

In an interview back in 1999 with Vault, Davis spoke about the young star's rise to stardom in the Bronx and how he increasingly became one of the greats of the game. He said:

"Hanging out with him sucks, because all the women flock to him. Let's see, he's been on the cover of GQ, is rich and famous, hits for average and power and is a helluva nice guy."

During his career, Jeter was linked to various women, including actress Jessica Biel and model Vida Guerra. However, close friend and golfer Douglas Biro once revealed how the star had a unique screening technique to get to know a girl better. He said:

"One thing he likes to do when he meets a girl is ask very difficult questions. He'll ask a hypothetical question, usually along ethical lines. It can be really funny—I've seen women get flustered because they have to play along—but I think he really does it to find out a person's true colors."

When Derek Jeter fell in love with Hannah Davis after meeting each other in New York

Derek Jeter retired from the sport in 2014 after two glorious decades of success with the New York Yankees. Two years later, he stunned the world after removing himself from the dating pool to tie the knot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Hannah Davis.

The pair met during the 2012 off-season via a mutual friend and immediately hit it off with Davis revealing that she had no clue about his stature in the sporting world. In a 2017 interview with Players' Tribune, Hannah said:

"I didn’t have any preconceptions about who he was, and I didn’t need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy, and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google’s."

Derek Jeter and Hannah Jeter during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony last year

The couple now share three daughters together, named Bella, Story, and River. Hannah and Jeter resided in Tampa, Florida after his retirement, but moved to Miami when he became the CEO of the Miami Marlins in 2018. However, he stepped down from the position earlier this year.

