The Milwaukee Brewers announced that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns would be stepping down from the role and taking an advisory role with the team. He will remain in Milwaukee and will work closely with the owners and baseball operations department.

Stearns was hired by the Brewers in 2015 as the general manager. He was appointed President of Baseball Operations in 2019, and in 2020 Stearns appointed Matt Arnold as general manager. The team has called upon Arnold to take over for David Stearns.

The move comes as a shock to Milwaukee Brewers fans. Stearns has completely turned the club around since he was hired in 2015. They have consistently been in the mix to win the NL Central.

Fans aren't thrilled to hear Stearns is stepping down. They don't think the team will be as good without him overseeing everything that goes on with the club. Fans don't want to see this team crumble.

"What happens when your owner doesn't want to spend money," explained a fan.

"Today is a sad day," said another.

Fans believe that Stearns may be searching for a new job once his contract with the team is up. His contract is set to expire following the 2023 season. Fans believe Milwaukee's inability to spend money was a reason as to why Stearns stepped down.

Some fans aren't impressed with Arnold taking over for Stearns. If Stearns wasn't able to convince ownership to spend money, then how would Arnold? Fans are starting to prepare for the worst.

The Milwaukee Brewers had a disappointing season this year

The Milwaukee Brewers couldn't catch the St. Louis Cardinals to win the NL Central. They finished the season with an 86-76 record, seven games behind St. Louis.

They had a chance to secure one of the NL Wild Card spots before the season ended. However, they struggled at the end of the season while the Philadelphia Phillies got hot. They missed out to the Phillies on the final Wild Card spot by one game.

They missed their opportunity to get into the postseason this year and the fans are eager for them to be contenders next season. Their star players like Christian Yelich aren't getting any younger. They'll need to acquire some talent if they want to shake up the league next season.

Given how weak of a division the NL Central has been lately, Milwaukee needs to assert their dominance.

