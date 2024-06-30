"Happy 10 years in the game my love" - Mookie Betts' wife Brianna celebrates Dodgers star husband's career milestone in MLB

Mookie Betts has now spent a full decade in Major League Baseball, an impressive feat considering most sports careers don't last that long. Not only is the 31-year-old still playing, he's one of baseball's best athletes. In an Instagram post celebrating this milestone, his wife, Brianna, shared her heartfelt congratulations:

"Happy 10 Years In the Game my love!!! Wow, where has time gone! I see you work hard, day in and day out! Your hard work and determination is Inspiring and Invaluable. I pray GOD continues to cover you and Live out your Dreams with you!"

In her post, Brianna also mentioned a few qualities that have marked Betts' career this past decade:

Grounded

Adaptability

Calm

Honorable

Talented

Determination

Respectable

Intelligent

Resilient

Warm Hearted

Betts is a skilled player for the Los Angeles Dodgers and he has a devoted wife behind the scenes to support him. She remains fairly private but is always happy for her husband's public success.

Mookie Betts hits major MLB milestone

Ten years ago, Mookie Betts burst onto the scene with the Boston Red Sox, quickly becoming one of the top right fielders in the sport. Four years later, he put in an excellent season, winning MVP with a .346 batting average, 32 home runs, 30 steals and 1.078 OPS.

Mookie Betts has had a great career so far (Image credit: Imagn)

That same year, in 2018, the Red Sox won the World Series. Betts would then go on to be part of a blockbuster trade to the Dodgers after the 2019 season and helped them win the World Series in 2020.

While he hasn't won an MVP with the Dodgers, Betts was arguably going that way before his injury that saw him fracture his hand this season. Despite that, he's had an incredible career thus far, so it would be a surprise if Mookie Betts did not make it into the Hall of Fame when it's all said and done.