“Happy off-season!” - Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe shares heartfelt photo tribute to Orioles' 2025 highlights

Baltimore Orioles All-Star Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe are headed for an early offseason after the American League East team failed to make the postseason.Chloe, who has been the Orioles infielder's biggest supporter since his MLB debut with the franchise last year, shared a heartfelt message after the regular season came to a close on Sunday.She shared a carousel post on Instagram, recapping the season with the Orioles star, captioning it:&quot;The 25’ szn ! lots of baseball, travel, game day fits, room service, &amp; bark in the parks ofc! I am just so grateful to do it all with my guy!!! Happy off szn 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Orioles' season ended with a series defeat against division rivals the New York Yankees. Chloe was in New York with the partners of other Orioles players.She shared a picture with Gunnar Henderson's fiancee, Katherine Lee Bishop, along with Ryan Mountcastle's wife, Taylor, and Jordan Westburg's wife, Anna, in her Instagram story.