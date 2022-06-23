"Harper is available to hit" - Philadelphia Phillies coach positive Bryce Harper will return to play soon in the wake of troublesome infection

When the Philadelphia Phillies signed Bryce Harper to a franchise record 13-year, $330 million contract, it was a risk. Harper is a key figure in the clubhouse and plays a huge role in determining the success and failure of the organization. Whenever he is missing from the lineup, it's big news.

Philadelphia Phillies fans will once again have to wait in anticipation for Harper's return. He missed the last three games with an infected blister on his hand. The Las Vegas native hasn't played since the doubleheader on Friday against his former team the Washington Nationals. The Phillies coaching staff are optimistic that Harper will be healthy enough to return soon in the DH position.

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies after colliding with Miguel Rojas of the Miami Marlins

Injuries are nothing new to Harper. His aggressive, boisterous, Pete Rose-esque way of playing the game might be the reason he is so often on the injured list. Take, for example, his reckless behavior back in 2017 when he charged Hunter Strickland. His behavior resulted in a suspension and time away from the game.

Now in his 11th season in the majors, Harper has only played in over 150 games three times. It looks like he may not reach that mark this season either.

Bryce Harper has suffered injuries to his thumb, back, knee, hip, shoulder, neck, elbow (still a lingering issue), and now his hand. It's hard to fault Harper for his hard work and determination. However, with injuries mounting and nine years left on a massive contract, it is an issue the Phillies and Harper have to consider and manage.

Harper's injuries have to be frustrating for a Phillies organization that has invested heavily in talent with the goal of winning now. The Phillies have the fourth-highest payroll in the majors. Veterans Bryce Harper, Zach Wheeler, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, and Kyle Schwarber are all on hefty contracts. Those five players alone cost more than double the entire Baltimore Orioles 26-man roster.

Two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper with his 2015 MVP trophy

Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals holds up the 2015 MVP trophy.

The Phillies remain 8.5 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East. The team was actually starting to take shape and make a run before Harper left the lineup. He was hitting .326 with a whopping 1.013 OPS and had contributed 15 home runs and 48 RBIs before his latest setback.

"Harper is available to hit, Rob Thomson said. They're hopeful he will play tomorrow." - Matt Gleb

"Harper is available to hit, Rob Thomson said. They’re hopeful he will play tomorrow." - Matt Gleb

Since his injury, the Phillies are 1-2 but have scored only five runs in those three games. The Texas Rangers shut them out 7-0 on Tuesday. Before that, they were 14-2 in the month of June and looking to close the gap on the second-place Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies haven't reached a World Series since 2009 and haven't won it all since 2008. Without Harper playing regularly, it's tough to see how they are going to be able to compete against two very talented Braves and Mets teams.

