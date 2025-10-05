Harrison Bader Injury: Phillies Gold Glove winner’s untimely injury threatens team's playoff rhythm

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a blow when outfielder Harrison Bader exited the ballgame in the seventh inning. In Game of the NLDS against the LA Dodgers, Bader pulled up awkwardly while advancing from first to second on a Bryson Stott hit.The Gold-Glove winner remained on the field for two more innings, and as the pain worsened, he hit the locker room. Nick Castellanos replaced him in the bottom of the seventh inning. The injury is now being reported as a hamstring strain. However, the team later clarified the injury as lower groin tightness.&quot;It just felt a little weird. I don't know, really, what to attribute it to,” Bader said. “I made a full-speed diving catch in center and obviously felt good all day swinging and everything -- took some pretty intense swings up there prior to that. I just think random things happen, unfortunately.&quot;Just before the injury, Bader made a diving catch in center field and drove in a run via a sacrifice fly.Bader is a valuable asset for the Phillies, having been acquired before the trade deadline. In just 50 games as a Phillie, Bader batted a robust .305/.361/.463 to make centerfield his own.Harrison Bader optimistic about his returnHarrison Bader will reportedly undergo imaging on Sunday morning. With an off-day on Sunday before Game 2, the outfielder believes he'll be able to come back in the NLDS contest.&quot;I definitely feel like I'll be able to come back, for sure,” Bader said. “We have an off-day tomorrow, we'll just get some imaging done and go from there.&quot;In Harrison Bader's potential absence, manager Rob Thompson was asked who would fill the void in centerfield.“It's probably Marsh in center,” Thomson said. “But I trust Kep out there, too.”Brandon Marsh, who would likely take over, has been used mainly as a platoon outfielder since he has struggled against left-handed pitching. Meanwhile, Max Kepler can also be moved if required. Johan Rojas, another option in centerfield, is not part of the NLDS roster due to a quadriceps injury, leaving the Phillies with limited options to go to.