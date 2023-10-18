Has any MLB team ever gone undefeated in playoffs? Revisiting league's postseason unbeatables as Rangers aim for astonishing feat

The 2023 MLB playoffs could be a milestone season for the Texas Rangers. They're not just aiming for their first World Series title, but they're also on track to do it without losing a single game in postseason.

The 1976 Cincinnati Reds are the last team to accomplish this feat. The team swept the Phillies in the NLCS as well as the Yankees in the World Series.

However, the divisional round was not introduced until 1995, making the Reds' achievement a two-round sweep.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prior to the playoff expansion in 1969, several teams managed perfect runs through what was then just the World Series.

Standouts include multiple New York Yankees teams, which swept their way to titles in 1932, 1938, 1939 and 1950.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Rangers are showing potential to join these historic ranks. They swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the wild-card round and the Orioles in the ALDS.

Further, they've won their ALCS away games against the Houston Astros. With the series shifting to Arlington, the Rangers are in prime position to continue their pursuit of perfection.

On the NL side, the Philadelphia Phillies came within striking distance. But a single loss in the NLDS to Atlanta Braves marred their chances.

Rangers could be the first team since 1976 to complete a perfect postseason run

The Texas Rangers could become the first team since the 1976 Cincinnati Reds to complete a postseason run without a loss. They aim to capitalize on their dominant start in the ALCS against the Astros.

The Rangers showcased their formidable pitching prowess in Game 1, where ace Jordan Montgomery left the Astros scoreless. Game 2 offered more suspense, with Astros' Yordan Alvarez igniting the matchup.

Expand Tweet

However, the Rangers managed to stop Houston's late surge, sealing another win. The team's performance was strengthened by ace Nate Eovaldi, who has been excellent on the mound recently.

The pitching matchup for Game 3 is slated to feature Max Scherzer for the Rangers against the Astros' Cristian Javier.