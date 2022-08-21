“Has Showalter ever won anything as a manager” “They got fu****g World Series rings” - Atlanta Braves fans fire back after Mets manager Buck Showalter’s snarky comments on head-to-head series

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are in the middle of a heated National League East division race. The Mets have led the division for most of the season. After losing three of four games to the Braves in a recent series, New York's division lead is down to 3.5 games entering Saturday.

Following the series, the Atlanta Braves general manager returned the team's soft serve ice cream machine to the clubhouse. New York Mets manager Buck Showalter commented on it.

Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Showalter was told the Braves players were getting their soft serve ice cream machine back, as their general manager promised if they won three of four against the Mets. Said Showalter: "What did they get taken away for losing four of five to us?" Showalter was told the Braves players were getting their soft serve ice cream machine back, as their general manager promised if they won three of four against the Mets. Said Showalter: "What did they get taken away for losing four of five to us?"

"Showalter was told the Braves players were getting their soft serve ice cream machine back, as their general manager promised if they won three of four against the Mets. Said Showalter: 'What did they get taken away for losing four of five to us?'" - Mets manager Buck Showalter on head-to-head series with the Braves via Mike Puma

Many Braves fans fired back at Showalter's comments via Twitter.

Showalter has failed to win a championship in 21 years of managing.

Fans are wondering what Showalter has had taken away from him for not being able to win a championship.

HT @Htraffica @NYPost_Mets What has Buck had taken away for never winning a World Series @NYPost_Mets What has Buck had taken away for never winning a World Series

The Atlanta Braves have last year's World Series championship.

Chip Riggs @realchipriggs Mike Puma @NYPost_Mets Showalter was told the Braves players were getting their soft serve ice cream machine back, as their general manager promised if they won three of four against the Mets. Said Showalter: "What did they get taken away for losing four of five to us?" Showalter was told the Braves players were getting their soft serve ice cream machine back, as their general manager promised if they won three of four against the Mets. Said Showalter: "What did they get taken away for losing four of five to us?" They got fucking World Series rings. What does Buck have? twitter.com/nypost_mets/st… They got fucking World Series rings. What does Buck have? twitter.com/nypost_mets/st…

Showalter's career winning percentage was just .511 entering Saturday.

Jason Powser @PowserJason @NYPost_Mets Love a career .500 manager with no championships talking smack about a bunch of defending world champions. @NYPost_Mets Love a career .500 manager with no championships talking smack about a bunch of defending world champions.

Showalter has won just one playoff series in his entire managing career. That was with the Baltimore Orioles in 2014.

Max Able @ableM_16 @NYPost_Mets He does a lot of talking for a guy who’s won one playoff series in 20 seasons of managing. @NYPost_Mets He does a lot of talking for a guy who’s won one playoff series in 20 seasons of managing.

The Mets have failed to win a World Series since 1986, and Braves fans are grilling Mets fans over it.

Lance @SportsGuyLance @NYPost_Mets When you haven’t won a World Series since 1986 I guess you have to constantly think about the teams that have. @NYPost_Mets When you haven’t won a World Series since 1986 I guess you have to constantly think about the teams that have.

Some fans think Showalter is getting nervous about the Atlanta Braves potential to come back and win the division.

USNRET2007 @wmfloyd43 @NYPost_Mets Sounds like scared talk to me. He knows we are coming. They had the opportunity to put us away and choked as usual. @NYPost_Mets Sounds like scared talk to me. He knows we are coming. They had the opportunity to put us away and choked as usual. https://t.co/e1OB8Uj25i

Buck Showalter made several appearances on the successful sitcom "Seinfeld" in the 1990s. Some fans said he did a better job on the show than managing baseball.

Bonsalvador @ChytilJuice @NYPost_Mets Showalter is more successful as a Seinfeld character than a manager @NYPost_Mets Showalter is more successful as a Seinfeld character than a manager

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves' head-to-head series have been epic and competitive this season. The Mets hold the upper hand, though, with a record of 9-7.

The two will meet for another series that may decide the head-to-head winner and, more importantly, the winner of the division title.

The two teams will face off in Atlanta for a three-game series starting September 30. The series will certainly be entertaining as the two compete for the first-round bye in this year's playoffs.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt