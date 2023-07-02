Has any Yankees pitcher achieved 300 Wins in their career? Exploring the elite club of legendary New York flamethrowers

Has there been a New York Yankees pitcher with 300 wins? Getting the incredible total of victories for a starting pitcher is often a predictor for the Hall of Fame- that's how rare of a feat it is.

Only one pitcher in the club is not in the Hall, and he has off-field issues plaguing his chances. Winning games is difficult in baseball and especially so for pitchers as they rely on an offense and a bullpen to back them up.

The illustrious 300 wins club has a few Yankees pitchers in it presently:

Roger Clemens, 354 wins

Phil Niekro, 318 wins

Presently, those are the only pitchers to have ever played in the pinstripes and earn 300 wins, though both pitchers spent a lot of time elsewhere. There is no Yanks pitcher that earned 300 wins with the club.

Have any primary pitchers for the Yankees earned 300 wins?

Unfortunately, despite being the most storied franchise perhaps in all of sports, the Yankees do not have a player with 300 wins. Their current wins leader is Whitey Ford, who earned 236 wins.

Just behind him is Red Ruffing, with 231 wins. The last Yankees pitcher to find himself in the top 10 of their all-time wins list is CC Sabathia, who only earned 134 wins with the club.

CC Sabathia had a lot of wins with the Yankees

Winning 300 games would require a pitcher to be really good for a very long time. Typically, good pitchers win about 20 games a season in a good year. To get into this club, they would need to do that or better for about 15 seasons.

