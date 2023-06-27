Yankees MLB Draft 2023 Preview: Predicted first round selections, top prospects to target, and more

The Yankees MLB Draft in 2023 figures to be an important one. The team is at a bit of a crossroads as to where to go for the future. Many big-name free agent signings haven't worked out as intended and the team needs to get younger. The draft is the first step towards that goal.
The Yankees MLB Draft has them selecting 26th overall, which means prospects like Paul Skenes, Jacob Gonzalez and more will be long gone. Which players can the team look at for their pick?
Yankees MLB Draft 2023 predictions and more
The Yankees MLB Draft is key because there are some holes in the organization that will eventually need patching.
Outfield isn't a strength at the major league roster and it's not exactly set up for the future. Shortstop remains a mixed bag as well as other infield spots. Pitching is always welcome.
Look for the Yankees to select Sammy Stafura, a shortstop out of high school. Even with Anthony Volpe in the mix, the Yanks have been heavily scouting him and appear poised to add him to the ranks.
Charlee Soto, a right-handed pitcher, is projected to be available in that range. With prospects Luis Gil and Deivi Garcia not panning out and others being sent off in trades, the minor league system needs more arms.
Chase Davis could be the outfielder the team needs and he is also expected to be picked in their range. Even with Jasson Dominguez on the rise, they have to consider life if he doesn't pan out or if Harrison Bader leaves.