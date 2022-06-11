"Haters gonna hate" "What do his teammates think about it" - MLB fans react to Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s home run against the Houston Astros amidst reports of teammates hating Marlin's 2B

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins is perhaps the flashiest player in all of baseball. His flashiness was on full display after he launched a leadoff home run against the Houston Astros tonight.

"Another Jazz Chisholm Jr. home run!" - Talkin' Baseball

Chisholm now is batting .259 with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs. The home run comes after multiple reports of the Marlins teammates holding a meeting to discuss their displeasure with Chilsholm Jr.

Marlins reporter Andy Slater also reported on the team's criticism over Chisholm. Jon Heyman was first to break the news.

- Work ethic

- Effort on and off field

The Marlins have struggled to start the season despite having plenty of talent on their roster. Player meetings can either be really good or really bad. It would not be surprising if Chisholm is traded at some point this season.

MLB fans react to Jazz Chisholm Jr. leadoff home run

Jazz Chisholm at bat for the Miami Marlins in a game against the Washington Nationals.

Let's take a look at some of the best reactions to Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s leadoff home run.

One fan says Jazz is the new face of baseball. He is certainly one of the most unique and exciting players in the game right now.

Other fans think he is way too flashy.

A Toronto Blue Jays fan thinks that he is a cancer to the Marlins despite being one of the best players on the team. Not sure if he is the problem, as he is on pace to make the National League All-Star game.

One fan thinks he has no class when celebrating his home runs. He definitely doesn't think Chisholm is good for baseball or that he grows the game with his flashiness.

One fan stated that haters will continue to hate. Have to agree, there will always be someone who opposes what others enjoy.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the most exciting players in baseball, regardless of any one person's opinion on how he plays the game. His style of play will only continue to grow the game for new fans. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

