  "Haven't left for Cancun yet?" - Fans roast Aaron Judge, Devin Williams, Cam Schlittler as Yankees trio hit the stands for Knicks season opener

“Haven’t left for Cancun yet?” - Fans roast Aaron Judge, Devin Williams, Cam Schlittler as Yankees trio hit the stands for Knicks season opener

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:23 GMT
Division Series - Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees - Game Four - Source: Getty
Fans roast Aaron Judge, Devin Williams, Cam Schlittler as Yankees trio hit the stands for Knicks season opener - Source: Getty

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge's bid for a first World Series title ended in disappointment after the American League East team was eliminated from the postseason by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees, who edged arch rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in the AL Wild Card series, failed to get past the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

With the Yankees' season in the books, the AL MVP front-runner enjoyed NBA action on Wednesday as he was courtside at Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Judge was joined by Yankees pitchers Devin Williams and Cam Schlittler for the game.

Fans reacted to the Yankees stars attending the Knicks' first game of the season.

"I thought they went to Cancun. Came home."
"The upside of not having to worry about a World Series game to play."
"I’m crying bro judge told everyone else to stay home and brought the only other 2 who showed up in October 😭😭😭"
"If you had given me 30 years to come up with the exact trio of Yankees to be at the game, I never would've landed on these three."
"They finally ban Volpe from appearing on the screen?"
Aaron Judge and his wife Samantha share lighthearted moment with Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony

Apart from his teammates, Aaron Judge was accompanied to the game by his wife Samantha. The duo was seen having a candid conversation with Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony during the game. Judge and Samantha, who tied the knot in 2021, welcomed their first child earlier this year.

The Knicks' game witnessed several stars turn up to the courtside as New York Giants rookie Cam Skattebo was also at the venue, along with Hollywood star Ben Stiller and his wife Christine Taylor.

Musicians Fat Joe and Ed Sheeran watched the NBA action unfold with Jimmy Fallon and Tracy Morgan also in attendance.

Chaitanya Prakash

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

