"Haven't seen anyone look this good in bleached hair" - Fans go wild as 'Superman'-fame Nicholas Hoult steps on field before Pirates vs Diamondbacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates won Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0, winning the three-game series. The Pirates lost the first game 1-0 before bouncing back and winning the remaining two.The series finale at PNC Park saw the appearance of some notable Hollywood figures. Two-time Golden Globe Award nominee Nicholas Hoult threw the ceremonial first pitch. Hoult starred as the antagonist, Lex Luthor, in the recently released &quot;Superman,&quot; running successfully in theaters.While his character in the movie is bald, Hoult's hair is now bleached blonde. Fans on X appreciated the actor's new style.&quot;Haven’t seen anyone look this good in bleached hair in a long time,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;He looks very happy, and the blonde hair suits him well,&quot; another wrote.&quot;It’s working really well for him,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;I’m loving his blonde hair,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Unmatched aura,&quot; another noted.&quot;Nicholas Hoult (2025) and Johnny Lee Miller in Trainspotting (1996) are the only times a man has looked really good with bleach blonde hair in all of recorded history,&quot; a fan claimed.Hoult was not the only Hollywood star who was at the Pirates' ballpark before the game. Joining him were actress Anna Sawai and director David Leitch. Hoult's upcoming film, &quot;How to Rob a Bank,&quot; is directed by Leitch, and Sawai co-stars in it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSawai is best known for her role as Elle Lue in &quot;F9,&quot; Toda Mariko in the historical drama television series &quot;Shogun&quot; and Cate Randa in the first live-action television series from Monsterverse, &quot;Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.&quot;Meanwhile, Leitch is one of the most bankable directors in recent years after his success with &quot;John Wick,&quot; &quot;Atomic Blonde,&quot; &quot;Deadpool 2,&quot; &quot;Hobbs &amp; Shaw,&quot; &quot;Bullet Train&quot; and &quot;The Fall Guy.&quot;&quot;How to Rob a Bank&quot; also stars Zoe Kravitz, Pete Davidson, Rhenzy Feliz, and John C. Reilly. Produced under Amazon MGM Studios, the heist film is set for release in September 2026.Paul Skenes dominant in Pirates' win over DiamondbacksAfter Nichols Hoult threw the ceremonial first pitch, Paul Skenes delivered a dominant performance. Skenes struck out nine, allowing just three hits over six innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-0.Oneil Cruz and Ke'Bryan Hayes each drove in two runs, with Cruz’s stolen base and a single by Tommy Pham sparking an early 1-0 lead. Meanwhile, Skenes maintained a league-leading 1.83 ERA this season. By doing so, he became the first pitcher with an ERA below 2 through his first 45 starts, per Elias Sports Bureau.Despite chances for Arizona, including a one-out triple by Jake McCarthy in the second and a leadoff double by Tristin English in the third, Skenes escaped unscathed; he notably struck out James McCann and Alek Thomas after hitting Eugenio Suarez in the fourth.Meanwhile, Zac Gallen struggled for the Diamondbacks, allowing four runs on five hits over six innings. Arizona managed just one run across the three-game series, which they won 1-0 in 11 innings on Friday.