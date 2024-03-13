"Having him give me all the knowledge he has is awesome" - Dodgers star Mookie Betts praises teammate Miguel Rojas for helping with shortstop move

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has been getting help from Miguel Rojas this season as he transitions from a primary outfielder to a shortstop. The original plan was to have Betts play second base this season, but concerns about Gavin Lux's arm have made them pivot.

Betts does not have much experience in the position, having played just 16 games at shortstop during his career. While he handled second base well last season, the left side of the infield is a different beast.

Betts feels confident about the switch, in large part to Rojas. He credited Rojas as a great teacher and had nothing but terrific things to say about the veteran slugger. Speaking after their Spring training game against San Francisco Giants, he said:

"He's one of the best in the game. Having him give me all the knowledge he has is awesome. I love learning. He's really kind of going a little bit too fast. But I would rather him be on me and stay on me and make sure I'm doing it right than not at all"

Mookie Betts added that he loves learning under Miguel Rojas. However, he is learning quite a bit, and at times, Rojas has gone a little too fast for Betts to keep up.

Dodgers slugger Mookie Betts opens up on what made mastering shortstop position hard

Dodgers Mookie Betts (Image via Getty0

Mookie Betts was later asked what some of the things that make the position switch tough were, and his answer was surprising. Instead of giving the typical answers, Betts said the "easiest things" made the position hard.

"The hardest things is just all the easiest things, actually. Just doing all the easiest things the right way, every single time. I'm just looking to make all the routine plays, and make sure all those are done" said Betts.

Betts knows he will not make every single play but wants to focus on guaranteeing that he can make all the routine plays. He does not want to make things harder for the Dodgers juggernaut pitching staff.

Betts should fare as a solid shortstop this upcoming season. He is one of the most athletic guys in the league and will have good company around him in the infield, including Gold Glover Freddie Freeman.

Fans can get a glimpse at Betts' position change during Opening Day. The Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound.

