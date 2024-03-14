"Having them there is like a little safety blanket" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares her parents' impact at every home meet

The LSU Tigers gymnastics team are gearing up for their final preseason matchup before the SEC championships. Ahead of that, Olivia Dunne and her fellow senior teammates spoke about the journey they embarked on together years ago. According to Dunne, they are finally ready to participate in their final NCAA gymnastics championship for the Tigers this season.

LSU will be taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels on March 15 before travelling to New Orleans, Louisiana, on March 23 for the 2024 SEC championship scheduled to be held at the Smoothie King Center, the home of the Pelicans from the NBA.

Here is how Olivia Dunne reflected on her journey so far:

"This year has been insanely fun, that's the best way to describe this. [These] girls are hilarious and we are freaking amazing at gymnastics. Ever since I have been in college, my mom has never missed a meet and my dad comes pretty much every home meet and I mean they mean the world to me just having them there is like a little safety blanket. I just love them so much." - Olivia Dunne

Furthermore, ahead of her final home meeting with the Tigers, Olivia Dunne added:

"I would like to give my fresher self a piece of advice, to not be so nervous beacuse even in an interview like this, I would be on the verge to appear so nervous. These are the last years of gymnastics of my college life, so just enjoy them."

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, was informed by Pittsburgh Pirates GM of missing out on the Opening Day roster

Pittsburgh Pirates GM Ben Cherington was straight-forward when he informed top pitching prospect Paul Skenes about the latter failing to make the cut for Pittsburgh's opening day roster.

While the Pirates haven't confirmed which minor league affiliate Paul Skenes will be a part of this season, one has to assume it will be either their AA or AAA affiliate.

Furthermore, GM Ben Cherington gave a definitive justification for omitting Paul Skenes' name from the opening day roster for the 2024 MLB season.

Cherington said:

"He has not had the benefit of the full Minor League season. We’re also trying to put him in a position where he has the best chance possible to help us win games in Pittsburgh as soon as possible."

