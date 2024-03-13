PHOTO: Paul Skenes' girlfriend & 3.3M NIL star Olivia Dunne poses in black Nike sportswear following 'good practice' session

With less than a month remaining for Olivia Dunne's last dance with the LSU Tigers gymnastics team at the NCAA Championship set to be held in Nashville, TN, in April, she has been sweating it out at the training complex alongside her LSU teammates.

Dunne recently took to her social media handle to post an image from within the Tigers locker room, sporting black Nike sportswear with the caption:

"good practice."

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on TikTok

Olivia Dunne has constant support from fans, her family, and her boyfriend Paul Skenes, who was selected as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dunne has never won an NCAA championship and aspires to change that in her final season with the LSU Tigers, a group that she terms "special." Dunne and her teammates have fared well so far in their preseason matchups, but eyes are on the bigger prize as Olivia's teammates want to win it for her.

The 'name, image, and likeness' rule in the NCAA has helped collegiate athletes rake in endorsement deals and earn revenue on their name and image, besides competing at the collegiate level.

Currently, Olivia Dunne is earning over $3.3 million via her NIL deals at just 21 years of age; the same can be said for her boyfriend Paul Skenes, who at this very age has garnered a $9.2 million deal with the Pirates.

Livvy juggles a lot of things on her plate, and she does it immaculately well, which is why she is turning out to be a role model for younger girls who aspire to make it big in various sporting domains both on and off the field.

Olivia Dunne introduced Paul Skenes to his first TikTok video in December 2023

Famed LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne goes by the name Livvy on most of her social media accounts, primarily TikTok, where she has amassed over 7.8 million followers. Last year, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model introduced Paul Skenes to the world of TikTok while the duo was out venturing in New York City.

Paul Skenes maintained a safe distance from the social media world while he was busy concentrating on his pitching routines and command on the mound, which bore fruit for his labor as he helped LSU win the NCAA title in 2023 and raked in many accolades, with his eyes now dead set on making a major league start with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

