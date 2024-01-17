"He was my archnemesis but from Phoenix, we were attached at the hip" - When Chipper Jones recalled how meeting Derek Jeter dwindled his animosity

Chipper Jones held animosity toward Derek Jeter earlier in his playing career. Jeter was the star shortstop of the biggest baseball team in the league, winning multiple World Series titles and getting all the attention.

It took until the two were teammates for them to strike up a friendship. Jeter and Jones played together on Team USA for the 2006 World Baseball Classic, where they were taken out in the second round.

Chipper recalls his early opinion of the Yankee great in his book Ballplayer.

"I used to hate Derek Jeter. Hate him. He was my archnemesis. He was the good-looking captain of the Yankees. He'd won all those championships. He'd beat me out of two world Series, not to mention the 2000 All-Star MVP after I'd hit a homer in my home ballpark," Jones said.

In Jones' eyes, Jeter was his archnemesis. He beat Jones out of multiple World Series titles, and it seemed Jeter could do no wrong at one point.

"Then we played together in the 2006 World Baseball Classic (WBC). I didn't know what to expect from him when I got to Phoenix for our first workout with Team USA. I was going to keep to myself and do my own thing. But Jeter walked right up to me in the clubhouse," Jones said.

Jeter made the initial contact after Jones arrived for the first workout with Team USA. Jones was going to keep to himself, but Jeter wanted to bend the ear of the Braves' infielder.

"We chatted for a minute, then he said, 'Hey, after we're done working out, take a shower, get dressed, you're coming with me,'" Jeter relayed to Jones. "He took me out to dinner in Phoenix, and we went out afterward for a couple of drinks. From then on, we were attached to the hip," Jones added.

This is where the longtime friendship started, where the two still stay in touch, even after all these years.

Derek Jeter and Chipper Jones will forever be remembered as legends

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals

Chipper Jones and Derek Jeter were fan favorites, and for good reason. Both players were insanely competitive and elite at shortstop and third base.

Between the two, they hold 22 All-Star game selections, six World Series championships, and seven Silver Slugger Awards.

The pair were inducted into MLB's Hall of Fame in 2018 and 2020 and will forever be remembered as all-time greats.

