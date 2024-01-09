"He can play in all three outfield positions" - Former Angels manager Joe Maddon explores Shohei Ohtani's role amid pitching concerns

In the world of baseball, there are players, and then there is Shohei Ohtani. Joe Maddon, the seasoned manager who has seen his fair share of baseball legends, boldly claims that Ohtani is not just the best player he has managed but the greatest player any manager has ever managed.

Maddon‘s praise for Ohtani extends beyond mere words; it’s a testament to the unparalleled skills and versatility of the Japanese superstar. Ohtani, who made history with a groundbreaking 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is not just a pitcher or a batter; he’s both, and he excels at both.

"He’s the greatest player any manager’s ever managed. You’ve gotta be with him on a daily basis to really appreciate and understand all of it." - Joe Maddon

When asked about Shohei Ohtani’s potential as a position player, Maddon envisions him as an all-star in right field. The manager is confident in Ohtani’s ability to play any outfield position and even sees him as a capable first baseman. The key, according to Maddon, is to minimize wear and tear, and right field seems like the ideal spot for Ohtani’s excellence to shine.

"Right field would probably be nice. He could play any of them don’t get me wrong. I think he can play all three outfield positions, I would just put him on a spot where I’d get the least ammount of wear and tear from him."

Joe Maddon believes the option of playing Ohtani as a starter was never in doubt.

Maddon‘s decision to utilize Ohtani primarily as a starting pitcher with the LA Angels reflects a strategic approach. Despite Ohtani’s surgical history and absence of a universal DH in his first year, Maddon remains unwavering in his commitment to Ohtani as a starter. The trust in Ohtani’s abilities, both on the mound and at the plate, underscores the manager’s belief in Ohtani’s dedication to winning.

"It was always about starting, I didn’t feel confortable even approaching the other subject."

The recent contract negotiations and Ohtani’s unique payment structure with the Los Angeles Dodgers add another layer to his story. With $680 million deferred over 10 years, Ohtani faces potential financial risks. Financial experts highlight concerns about higher federal taxes, inflation, and the company’s solvency.

Despite the risks, Ohtani’s decision to defer income showcases a willingness to navigate unchartered waters. The financial landscape, like the baseball field, is a place where Ohtani’s boldness and uniqueness set him apart. Whether on the mound, in the outfield, or in contract negotiations, Shohei Ohtani continues to redefine the game and leave an indelible mark on baseball history.

"This guy is all about winning, he demonstrated that with the contract, how he permitted the Dodgers to pay him later, and what I understand is it was his idea. He’s just a different guy brother."

