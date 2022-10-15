"He can’t be f*****g serious" "It shouldn’t be this hard to admit failure" - New York Mets furious with General Manager Billy Eppler stating that he has no regrets over handling of trade deadline

Five days after the New York Mets were eliminated from the playoffs by the San Diego Padres, general manager Billy Eppler reflected on the season while addressing the media on Friday afternoon.

Eppler was asked if his handling of the trade deadline squandered the Mets’ chances, to which he replied by saying “no regrets.”

Tim Healey @timbhealey Billy Eppler said he has “no regrets” over what the Mets did and did not do at the trade deadline. Billy Eppler said he has “no regrets” over what the Mets did and did not do at the trade deadline.

“It’s hard to pinpoint what would have been better or identify that. You’re dealing in a really short sample. No, I don’t have any regrets on it. We did it without robbing the future in a significant way. Any trade hurts. You want to keep as much of your talent as possible. That’s kind of why [owner] Steve [Cohen] has said what he has said, which is we’ll use some financial strength to keep us out of that position so that we can build something long-term.” - Billy Eppler

Kris @klf3681 @timbhealey If he really said that then eppler needs to be fired. His trade deadline ended season @timbhealey If he really said that then eppler needs to be fired. His trade deadline ended season

Stacy NYC @Hustlediva1 @timbhealey Yes our aces choked at the end. But Billy revealed his “strategy” on camera, in front of the world when he said the reliever market was “robust”. All the other GMs took notice & proceeded to block him from getting any relievers. That alone is a fireable offense @timbhealey Yes our aces choked at the end. But Billy revealed his “strategy” on camera, in front of the world when he said the reliever market was “robust”. All the other GMs took notice & proceeded to block him from getting any relievers. That alone is a fireable offense

John micek @john_micek @timbhealey Zero accountability. Sign of a stuck up terrible GM. If you don’t win WS or at least get there obviously you could have made different choices. @timbhealey Zero accountability. Sign of a stuck up terrible GM. If you don’t win WS or at least get there obviously you could have made different choices.

Mark Goldstein @XRPMOONZ @timbhealey Billy Eppler for a guy who hasn’t won anything sounds a bit too cocky and arrogant. @timbhealey Billy Eppler for a guy who hasn’t won anything sounds a bit too cocky and arrogant.

kevin @kevin62506016 @timbhealey 4 players for Ruf. Eppler is a stubborn mule that cannot admit wrong. He's a relic that needs to go. @timbhealey 4 players for Ruf. Eppler is a stubborn mule that cannot admit wrong. He's a relic that needs to go.

Sam Wilbur @samwilbur



So is going for it when rare opportunities present itself. It shouldn’t be this hard to admit failure. twitter.com/anthonydicomo/… Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo At a press conference to wrap the Mets' 2022 season, general manager Billy Eppler says he has "no regrets" regarding the team's trade deadline strategy.



As he did on deadline day, Eppler stressed the importance of building something sustainable. At a press conference to wrap the Mets' 2022 season, general manager Billy Eppler says he has "no regrets" regarding the team's trade deadline strategy.As he did on deadline day, Eppler stressed the importance of building something sustainable. Sustainable is important.So is going for it when rare opportunities present itself. It shouldn’t be this hard to admit failure. #Mets Sustainable is important. So is going for it when rare opportunities present itself. It shouldn’t be this hard to admit failure. #Mets twitter.com/anthonydicomo/…

matt @matt3465_ Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo At a press conference to wrap the Mets' 2022 season, general manager Billy Eppler says he has "no regrets" regarding the team's trade deadline strategy.



As he did on deadline day, Eppler stressed the importance of building something sustainable. At a press conference to wrap the Mets' 2022 season, general manager Billy Eppler says he has "no regrets" regarding the team's trade deadline strategy.As he did on deadline day, Eppler stressed the importance of building something sustainable. He can’t be fucking serious twitter.com/anthonydicomo/… He can’t be fucking serious twitter.com/anthonydicomo/…

The Mets decided against calling up any of their top 19 prospects and made only incremental improvements by acquiring DH Daniel Vogelbach, 1B/DH/COF Darin Ruf, OF Tyler Naquin, and reliever Mychal Givens at the trade deadline.

At the Aug. 2 deadline, the Mets ranked fourth in the majors with 4.73 runs per game. Thanks to Vogelbach, who produced a .393 on-base percentage and .830 OPS, the Mets improved their average to 4.83 runs per game.

However, their other arrivals didn’t make any impact at all. Ruf was regularly benched late in the season, Naquin didn’t make the playoff roster while Givens compiled a 4.79 ERA.

The New York Mets will have multiple stars hitting free agency soon

Despite winning 101 games and leading the National League East for the majority of the season, the New York Mets’ late-season struggles saw them finish second in the division to the Atlanta Braves.

After getting eliminated in the very first round of the playoffs, the Mets need to go back to the drawing board. One of the issues they will need to address is the impending free agency of stars like Jacob deGrom and Edwin Diaz.

DeGrom was asked about his future plans immediately after the Mets’ elimination from the playoffs, but declined to give a concrete answer.

SNY @SNYtv Jacob deGrom was asked about his free agency plans:



"I'm not gonna discuss any contract stuff. Just disappointed we lost the baseball game tonight." Jacob deGrom was asked about his free agency plans:"I'm not gonna discuss any contract stuff. Just disappointed we lost the baseball game tonight." https://t.co/IXw3ckD9Px

"I'm not gonna discuss any contract stuff. Just disappointed we lost the baseball game tonight" - Jacob deGrom

Should the New York Mets fail to retain deGrom and Diaz, getting back to the playoffs will prove to be a tougher task. There are a lot of uncertainties surrounding the Mets’ future and only time will provide us with clarity.

Poll : 0 votes