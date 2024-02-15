"He has a chance to be the most talented player ever to play baseball" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts compares Shohei Ohtani to Barry Bonds

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a spectacular addition this off-season by signing two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a whopping 10-year, $700 million deal. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is thrilled to have him on board and believes that Ohtani has the potential to be the most talented player in baseball history.

In a recent address to the media, as captured by SportsNet LA, Roberts shared the team’s perspective heading into the new season. Roberts is eager to observe Shohei Ohtani’s daily routine and has compared his work ethic to MLB legend Barry Bonds, a former teammate of Roberts.

“I think, as far as the talent, Barry was the most talented player I’ve ever played with. Um, and Shohei probably has a chance to be the most talented player ever to play the game of baseball," Roberts said.

Ohtani’s personality earns admiration and respect from teammates, coaches, and fans.

“I will speak about Shohei, in the sense he is very likable, people gravitate towards him. It’s fun for me to watch coaches and players, try to observe him.

You know, to see how he works and what makes him tick and add me to that list. But he is certainly likable and we’re just very fortunate to have a person of his character with us,” Roberts said.

Shohei Ohtani: A Talent Unlike Any Other

Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to win MVP by unanimous vote twice and the first Japanese-born player to win a major league home run title.

In 2023, he became the first player to have 10 wins and 40 home runs in a season and lead the American League with 44 home runs. He is a two-time MVP, three-time MLB All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, and 2018 AL Rookie of the Year.

Shohei Ohtani’s presence on the Dodgers has already been felt and his versatility has given the team a major advantage over others. Roberts highlighted Ohtani’s influence on team motivation and purpose, with the Dodgers aiming for the 2024 World Series.

