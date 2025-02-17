"He is not cocky, he is very humble" - When Bryce Harper's father Ron came to his defense against criticism for his attitude

Bryce Harper has accomplished nearly everything possible for an individual baseball player. While he is still seeking his first World Series title, the hard-hitting outfielder-tuned-first baseman has been a force throughout his career. A two-time MVP and 8-time All-Star, Harper has been destined for greatness ever since he was a young prospect making his way for Major League Baseball.

Ad

The now-32-year-old from Las Vegas has been dubbed as one of the next great superstar since Bryce Harper was a pre-teen, even getting covered by Sports Illustrated back in 2009 before even being drafted with the first overall pick by the Washington Nationals in 2010.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On a similar level as future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James, Harper was long considered the future of his sport, something that could easily get into the psyche, however, not for the baseball star. In an article written by Jimmy Trombley on June 7, 2010 for the Las Vegas Sun, a 13-year-old Bryce Harper embraced the challenge of dealing with the hype surrounding him.

“It doesn’t affect me that much. It makes me work harder. I expect perfection from myself," Harper told Trombley.

Ad

While there have been questions about Bryce Harper's attitude throughout his baseball career, his father Ron stood up for his son. According to Trombley, four years before the 2010 article came out, the future Philadelphia Phillies superstar's father clarified a little about his opinion on who is son is and how he approaches the game.

“He’s not cocky. He’s very humble," Harper's father Ron said of the superstar as a young player.

Ad

Although Ron's words did eventually prove to be accurate, Harper did prove to be a polarizing player in the beginning of his MLB career. As a member of the Washington Nationals, Bryce Harper was a brash young superstar who drew critcism from fans and experts from however, following his move to the Philadelphia Phillies, Harper developed into a mature star that saw his fan base continue to grow.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies have the 4th best odds to win the 2025 World Series per FanDuel

Harper will be looking to final add a World Series tile to his Hall of Fame resume in 2025. The Philadelphia Phillies will yet again enter the season as one of the top National League contenders this upcoming season, with the popular sports betting site FanDuel giving the club the 4th best odds to win the title. Currently, the Phillies sit at +1100, tied with the New York Mets when it comes to winning the title.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers (+240), New York Yankees (+700), and Atlanta Braves (+900) rank above them when it comes to the title race. The team added a few notable pieces this offseason, including Max Kepler and Jesus Luzardo, which could help them get over the hump in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback