"He couldn't command anything on the secondary side" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts blames Bobby Miller's lack of control for rough outing vs. Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was not impressed with Bobby Miller's outing on Friday. The hard-throwing righty went 1.2 innings, giving up five runs on four hits while also walking two batters.

The Chicago Cubs had Miller's number, jumping on him early. It led to the team losing 9-7 at Wrigley Field. Miller finished his outing throwing just 58 total pitches before being pulled.

After the game, Roberts spoke with SportsNet LA to discuss the struggles Miller faced on Friday. He was frustrated with his starter's lack of command for his offspeed pitches.

"The second inning and beyond, it just seemed like he couldn't command anything on the secondary side," - stated Roberts.

Roberts stated that Bobby Miller had a good first inning but completely unraveled after that. He did not have a great command of his changeup or curveball, causing him to fall behind in counts.

Roberts had some encouraging words when asked if he believed Miller could bounce back quickly. He has full faith that the young starter can put this start behind him.

"I think they can be made in between starts. It's just, it was a rough one today," - said Roberts.

The loss brings the Dodgers record to 7-3, while the victory pushes the Cubs to 5-2. The two teams play two more games over the weekend in their three-game series.

Dave Roberts was impressed with the Dodgers offense despite not bailing out Bobby Miller

Despite the rough outing from his starter Bobby Miller, Dave Roberts was impressed with how much the Dodgers offense battled. They outhit the Cubs 12-9 but just could not push enough runs across the board.

"I thought tonight was really good from the offense. They just kept putting up runs and kept fighting" - said Roberts.

Catcher Will Smith had the best showing on the offensive side of things. He went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Teoscar Hernandez and Shohei Ohtani also had multiple hits during the Friday matchup.

For Saturday, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to get the start and will face off against Jordan Wicks. Yamamoto has not lived up to expectations since transitioning to the MLB, so all eyes will be on him tomorrow.

Through two starts, the Japanese flamethrower has compiled a 7.50 ERA on six innings of work. Will Saturday be the day he wows the fans who are starting to grow impatient?

