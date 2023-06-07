"He should be in f*****g prison" - Barstool Phill continues to rip into Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna, reminds him of past legal troubles

Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves has been an absolutely critical part of his team's success this season. So far in 2023, the Dominican outfielder has hit 11 home runs and 25 RBIs.

Although his batting average has lagged at .228 this season, some believe that Ozuna is lucky to even be playing in the MLB at all.

The 32-year old has had more than his share of drama since joining the MLB ahead of the 2013 season. In May 2021, he was arrested in an Atlanta suburb for reportedly beating and strangulating his wife in front of police. Although he was suspended for 20 games, many feel that Marcell Ozuna was let off with a mere slap on the wrist.

His second run-in with the law came in August 2022, when Ozuna was pulled over after swerving in and out of his lane in Norcross, Georgia. Ozuna was arrested for a second time, but did not receive a ban or suspension from the Atlanta Braves.

Meek Phill of Barstool Sports has been one of the strongest voices against Ozuna. The popular commentator has taken aim at the Braves star on many occasions. In a recent Twitter post, Phill upped the ante, calling for Ozuna to be put in prison.

Phill @MeekPhill_ THIS GUY SHOULDN’T BE PLAYING BASEBALL



With the Braves enjoying a 3.5 game lead over the second-placed Miami Marlins in the NL East, Ozuna's chequered record has become more of a focal point for MLB observers. According to Phill, the "Big Bear" should be behind bars, and be banned from the MLB.

Ozuna drew much criticism after he was benched by Braves manager Brian Snitker earlier this month. The disciplinary move came after Ozuna was caught admiring a well-hit ball against the Arizona Diamondbacks that bounced off the outfield wall and resulted in a mere single.

Talkin' Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



This comes while Ozuna is one of baseball's hottest hitters, sporting a 1.003 OPS since the beginning of May Brian Snitker confirms that Marcell Ozuna was benched today because he didn't hustle, per @BNightengale

"Brian Snitker confirms that Marcell Ozuna was benched today because he didn’t hustle, per @BNightengale. This comes while Ozuna is one of baseball’s hottest hitters, sporting a 1.003 OPS since the beginning of May" - Talkin' Baseball

Severity of Marcell Ozuna's past offenses make them hard to ignore

The violent and aggressive nature of Marcell Ozuna's past infractions back up Phill's point that he should answer for them. While he did indeed serve a suspension for the incident involving his wife, there is a strong case to be made that Ozuna might deserve some more sanctioning by baseball for his particularly heinous actions.

