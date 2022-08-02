"He f****ng blows" "What are the sox doing" - Boston Red Sox fans baffled with Jake Diekman's trade to Chicago White Sox for catcher Reese McGuire

The Boston Red Sox have had a disappointing season so far, and the trade deadline has been no different. In a deal with the Chicago White Sox, the Red Sox acquired catcher Reese McGuire in exchange for lefty pitcher Jake Diekman. Reese McGuire spent the first four years of his MLB career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

In McGuires' five-year career, he has played only 194 games. However, he has a solid career batting average of .241. Jake Diekman is a 10-year veteran relief pitcher who has struggled in 2021 with an ERA of 4.23.

The full details of the trade were reported by Bob Nightengale via Twitter.

The news did not excite anyone in the Boston Red Sox fanbase. The 2022 season has not been what any Boston spectator expected. Many hoped for star-players that could help turn things around. Instead, it seems the team has embraced mediocrity.

While neither player is likely to become a difference maker for Boston, Red Sox fans are still not satisfied with the return.

The biggest fear fans have in Boston seems to be the lack of direction or a clear plan. With their talent in the team, they were expected to be front-runners for the National League East crown, which has not happened. If the team is going to improve for either the next year or years to come, this is the perfect opportunity. If fans' fears are true, and the team does not have a strategy, the Boston Red Sox will be in trouble.

The Boston sports fanbase is one of the most passionate in the world, and they will only settle for the best. If fans believe that the best won't be delivered, they will make their voices heard.

The Boston Red Sox were supposed to be much better than they have been in 2022, and it does not seem like that will change with the trade deadline.

The Boston Red Sox might miss this opportunity to improve the lineup mid-season

With a 51-52 record, the playoffs are not an impossibilty for the Red Sox, but it seems unlikely without drastic improvements. While the team has given the fans little reason to think they will be championship contenders this season, that could have changed by this deadline.

If the Red Sox only make moves to acquire players that won't positively impact the remainder of the season, then don't expect to see them play in October.

