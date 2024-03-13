"He was fantastic" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts raves about Tyler Glasnow's final outing ahead of Seoul Series

Tyler Glasnow performed exceptionally well in his final spring training outing ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ MLB season opener in Seoul, South Korea. He pitched five innings without conceding any hits against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

The game took place at Camelback Ranch and ended with the Dodgers winning 6-4. In a postgame interview with SportsNet LA, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about Glasnow’s excellent performance.

“He was fantastic. I don't think he gave up a hit through five innings and obviously the command was great, that slider-curveball mix was really good. They [Giants] weren't getting a whole lot of good swings off. Very efficient. It's as good as that one gets. So he's had a great spring," Roberts said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Tyler Glasnow had a perfect outing till he allowed a walk in the fifth inning. He struck out eight of the 17 hitters he faced. This was his last tuneup before the Dodgers’ season opener vs. the San Diego Padres in Seoul.

The Dodgers will enter the season with 13 wins and four losses in Spring Training. Roberts was also quite impressed with the franchise’s hitting crew, saying:

“The last couple of games have been really good offensively. I think that the team at bats that we've had has been very encouraging. And obviously today, Shohei was a star, seeing what he can do with the baseball is pretty impressive.”

The Dodgers hit three home runs during the game, with Shohei Ohtani hitting the third one in the sixth inning.

Tyler Glasnow to face off against Padres’ Yu Darvish on opening day

The Dodgers have selected Tyler Glasnow as their opening-day starting pitcher, with the San Diego Padres sending Yu Darvish to the mound on March 20.

On the following day, Dodger’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2. Last season, Glasnow recorded 10 wins and seven losses, with a 3.53 ERA in 21 games for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Darvish ended last season with a record of eight wins and 10 losses and had a 4.56 ERA in 24 starts for the Padres.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.