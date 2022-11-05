Nick Castellanos hasn't seen the ball too well in the World Series against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has struggled at the plate, leaving fans frustrated. He's hitting .150, with one RBI in the World Series.
He was the last out in Game Five after the Phillies seemed to be on the verge of yet another comeback win. With Bryce Harper at first base in the ninth inning, he grounded out to shortstop, ending the game. His offensive inability has been a big talking point.
Fans are starting to question why Castellanos is hitting directly behind Harper. Bryce Harper has been rock-solid in the World Series, and fans want to see someone else hit behind Harper.
Some fans are placing part of the loss on Thursday on Nick Castellanos. While he has made some stellar plays on defense to help the team, his struggles at the plate can't be overlooked.
"He flat out sucks,replied a fan.
"Gotta move him," explained another.
Philadelphia Phillies fans on Twitter are trying to figure out the perfect lineup. Some believe with how aggressive Castellanos is at the plate, he should be hitting in the two-spot. Others disagreed, believing he should bat in the lower half of the lineup.
Some fans have mentioned that it looks like the Astros aren't too scared to pitch to Bryce Harper with Nick Castellanos hitting behind him. Houston fully believes that Castellanos won't hurt them with Harper on base.
Nick Castellanos can change the narrative with one swing of the bat
Nick Castellanos has the capability of turning it around for Game Six of the World Series. He can redeem himself with Phillies fans with a good showing at the plate on Saturday.
He's going to get a better matchup for himself on Saturday. Framber Valdez is scheduled to start Game Six of the World Series. Nick Castellanos is a slightly better hitter against lefties than he is against righties.
Castellanos hit .295 versus lefties as opposed to .254 versus righties. The matchup boost could be just what he needs to get going at the plate again.
The Philadelphia Phillies need to play the best game they have played all season on Saturday. If they don't, they'll have to watch the Astros raise a World Series trophy at Minute Maid Park.