Nick Castellanos hasn't seen the ball too well in the World Series against the Houston Astros. The Philadelphia Phillies outfielder has struggled at the plate, leaving fans frustrated. He's hitting .150, with one RBI in the World Series.

He was the last out in Game Five after the Phillies seemed to be on the verge of yet another comeback win. With Bryce Harper at first base in the ninth inning, he grounded out to shortstop, ending the game. His offensive inability has been a big talking point.

Red October (86-73) @AssistsPhillies Having Castellanos behind Harper is and has been a huge mistake

Fans are starting to question why Castellanos is hitting directly behind Harper. Bryce Harper has been rock-solid in the World Series, and fans want to see someone else hit behind Harper.

Some fans are placing part of the loss on Thursday on Nick Castellanos. While he has made some stellar plays on defense to help the team, his struggles at the plate can't be overlooked.

"He flat out sucks,replied a fan.

"Gotta move him," explained another.

my sports teams 🤝letting me down @h8mysportsteams @AssistsPhillies I am actually in favor of moving him to 7th and stott to 5th. Stott gives you quality at bats and makes the pitcher work. So if they pitch around harper then you get a quality at bat and maybe the pitcher makes a mistake to him or right after him to Bohm as he's been worked hard

Seth @sds72959 @AssistsPhillies It's beyond a mistake. It's criminal. Would legitimately feel better with Vierling or Guthrie batting 5th.

Amber Britton @TheAmberBritton @AssistsPhillies Every time Harper gets on base, you know it's likely over because Castellanos is gonna blow it. Every time.

Michael Lafferty @mplafferty10 @AssistsPhillies The crazy thing is Astros are (sort of) pitching to Harper with Castellanos behind him.

Midway1942 @PhillyDon1720 @AssistsPhillies There is still time...I say put Bohm or Segura in 5 hole..

dialetheic bias @biasbreakdown @AssistsPhillies Castellanos should be batting second. Aggressive hitter, more strikes with Bryce behind him.... Come on. Unfortunately, I don't think we have a good option at 5.

Philadelphia Phillies fans on Twitter are trying to figure out the perfect lineup. Some believe with how aggressive Castellanos is at the plate, he should be hitting in the two-spot. Others disagreed, believing he should bat in the lower half of the lineup.

Some fans have mentioned that it looks like the Astros aren't too scared to pitch to Bryce Harper with Nick Castellanos hitting behind him. Houston fully believes that Castellanos won't hurt them with Harper on base.

Nick Castellanos can change the narrative with one swing of the bat

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game 5

Nick Castellanos has the capability of turning it around for Game Six of the World Series. He can redeem himself with Phillies fans with a good showing at the plate on Saturday.

He's going to get a better matchup for himself on Saturday. Framber Valdez is scheduled to start Game Six of the World Series. Nick Castellanos is a slightly better hitter against lefties than he is against righties.

Castellanos hit .295 versus lefties as opposed to .254 versus righties. The matchup boost could be just what he needs to get going at the plate again.

The Philadelphia Phillies need to play the best game they have played all season on Saturday. If they don't, they'll have to watch the Astros raise a World Series trophy at Minute Maid Park.

