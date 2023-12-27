"He is going to be in the MVP and Cy Young race every year"- CC Sabathia heralds Shohei Ohtani's commitment to training in documentary

Shohei Ohtani has captivated fans and fellow athletes with his extraordinary talent and commitment to excellence. In a recent documentary about his journey so far, former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia mentioned his dedication to training, which is the reason behind his success in pitching and hitting.

Ohtani’s dream board outlines factors like arm care, flexibility, and stability. These elements show an impressive approach towards his training, which addresses his offensive skills but also ensures the effectiveness of his pitching.

Former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia highlighted Ohtani’s commitment to training in an ESPN documentary titled ‘Shohei Ohtani - Beyond the Dream'. Sabathia emphasized that Ohtani’s dedication is above normal, setting him apart as a player who will be in MVP and Cy Young races year after year.

“Writing this down and being able to execute this plan is amazing. You know I read everything he wrote, arm care, flexibility, stability, all the other things he wrote down. He will be in the MVP and Cy Young race every year and will lead him to the Hall of Fame.”

Shohei Ohtani’s baseball journey

Shohei Ohtani’s journey from a high school dream board to becoming a frontrunner in the MVP and Cy Young races is proof of his unparalleled dedication and excellence.

As he continues to make history, the baseball world eagerly waits to see how far he can go before he wraps up his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

Ohtani’s journey began in high school, where he mapped out his objectives on a dream board. One of his goals was to improve eight aspects of his game that range from physicality and mentality to skills and control.

In 2017, Ohtani left Japan, following a successful tenure with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, to pursue his MLB dream. He joined the Los Angeles Angels and quickly earned the admiration of fans and players with his sheer talent and dedication. He signed for the Los Angeles Dodgers after six seasons with the Angels.

