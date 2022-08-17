"He got a fungus due to a haircut" - Fernando Tatis Sr. offers a bizarre explanation for his son's PED violation that led to the 80-game suspension

Just a few days ago, it was revealed that rising San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for PEDs. Since he used these steroids, he was suspended with 80 games without pay and will not return to the diamond this season. Now, people are starting to speculate the reason behind Tatis Jr.'s PED use.

Fernando Tatis Sr., otherwise known as Tatis Jr.'s father, offered a reason for his son's steroid use. In an interview, Tatis Sr. said, "What involves him (Tatis Jr.) is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol." Tatis Sr. then followed up by saying, "He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown."

Now, there is a lot to unpack in this statement from Tatis Sr.. First of all, he got the name of the steroid wrong. Tatis Jr. was caught using Clostebol, whereas his father said it was trofobol. Next, although ringworm after a haircut is possible, who knows if this is what happened.

Things only got worse after this. After Tatis Sr. talked him and his son into a corner, he followed this up by saying, "There’s millions of fans that will stop watching baseball" after Tatis Jr.'s suspension. Although this is tragic to see, this is most definitely a stretch.

Nevertheless, it is very tragic to see a superstar succumb to steroid use at such a young age. This is especially true because the San Diego Padres are in a great position to be a contender this season.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has really hurt the San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres v Washington Nationals

The San Diego Padres might have had the best trade deadline in recent history. They picked up four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers. San Diego then acquired rising superstar Juan Soto and All-Star first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals. Finally, the Padres picked up breakout utility player Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds.

"The #Padres have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals." - San Diego Padres

This team currently has one of the most powerful lineups in the MLB, and it was supposed to get even better once Fernando Tatis Jr. returned from injury. Now, however, Tatis will not be returning anytime soon, and the Padres are left without their star shortstop.

Edited by Windy Goodloe