"He could be helpful in coaching" - Astros owner hints at new role for retiring Michael Brantley with spring training on the horizon

Michael Brantley may have retired from playing in the MLB but his time in the league may not be over. The Houston Astros loved their veteran outfielder and may be looking to bring him back to the team in another capacity.

Astros owner Jim Crane spoke to MLB.com after Brantley's retirement and he said Brantley may be a help to their coaching team, something they may look into in February.

"He was great in the locker room and could be a guy that could be helpful in coaching or doing whatever he likes to do, particularly being down close to Spring Training."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This would be great news for Astros fans, who remember Brantley as a great servant to the franchise and a big contributor to the team's success.

On Friday, Michael Brantley announced he was retiring from baseball. He told MLB.com:

"I have young kids, and now it's time to be a dad, first and foremost. It's time for me to be home 24/7, watch my kids grow up and not miss important milestones."

While this is certainly understandable, baseball fans will be saddened somewhat as Brantley was a hugely popular figure around the league.

Michael Brantley's career overview and accolades

Michael Brantley was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round in 2005. He was traded to the then-Cleveland Indians in 2008 as part of a deal to land C.C. Sabathia.

A five-time All-Star, Brantley has a career batting average of .298. He recorded 1,656 hits, 129 home runs, 720 RBIs and 125 stolen bases in his time with the Indians and the Astros.

He joined the Astros in 2018 and the team won the World Series in 2022. While Brantley couldn't play due to injury, he finally got the ring he arguably deserved after a long career.

During his time in the MLB, Brantley earned $104.4 million (via Spotrac) and is estimated to have a net worth of $23 million in 2024 (via Idol Net Worth). His potential return to the Astros in a different role would be heartwarming for fans and it will be interesting to see if it materializes.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.