Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander has just reached another milestone in his illustrious baseball career. The 39-year-old finally won his first World Series start on Thursday night versus the Philadelphia Phillies. He has dominated the American League all year and is receiving plenty of recognition for his standout season.

The news just keeps getting better and better for Verlander. He has now been announced as the Player's Choice Awards AL Comedback Player of the Year and the AL Outstanding Pitcher. It has been a memorable season for the starting pitcher who continues to add to his stacked trophy cabinet.

Justin Verlander spent the majority of his career with the Detroit Tigers from 2005-2017. Just prior to the trade deadline in 2017, he moved to the Houston Astros in exchange for a group of prospects.

MLB fans are praising the high-flying veteran for another outstanding season. This may have been one of his best so far and could conclude with his second World Series ring.

Winning awards is nothing new for the Astros' star pitcher. He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner and a nine-time All-Star. He won the Rookie of the Year award back in 2006, and won the AL MVP in 2011.

The Player's Choice Awards will be a boost for a player who nearly left the game due to an injury. He has done well to recover from elbow surgery and looked better than ever during the 2022 MLB season.

After missing the entire 2021 season, Verlander returned with a bang. He finished the regular season with a 18-4 win record and led the the Houston Astros to the best record in the AL West. Only the Atlanta Braves' Kyle Wright had more wins (21) than Verlander during the season.

Justin Verlander is expected to win his third career AL Cy Young Award

Justin Verlander warms up prior to a game against the Phillies in Game Five of the 2022 World Series

Justin Verlander led the MLB in ERA with a miserly 1.75 ERA. He averaged over a strikeout per inning with 185 total strikeouts in 175 total innings. He led the Houston Astros' starting rotation in wins, ERA, earned runs, WHIP and opponents batting average.

Many fans believe that Verlander is a shoo-in for the AL Cy Young Award after the season he just completed. It would be the third Cy Young in his career.

To add to that, the Houston Astros are now just one win away from winning the ultimate prize. If they can win one of their two upcoming home games, they will be crowned World Series champions. It would be a fitting finish for one of baseball's greatest ever pitchers.

