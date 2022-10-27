"He just will not shut up" - Explosive talking head Mike Francesa berated Bob Costas for his broadcasting style during Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS series

The Yankees vs. Guardians series was famous for multiple reasons, and one of them was the fiery debate surrounding the broadcast style of longtime American sports commentator, Bob Costas.

Pundits and fans alike had a lot to say about the veteran play-by-playman, but none louder than Mike Francesca. Mike, a New York-based radio star, is particularly against Bob and is not shy about berating him on air.

OutKick @Outkick



outkick.com/even-mike-fran… Bob Costas is currently broadcasting this afternoon's ALDS game. We'll see if the criticism changes his broadcast approach. Bob Costas is currently broadcasting this afternoon's ALDS game. We'll see if the criticism changes his broadcast approach. outkick.com/even-mike-fran…

"Bob Costas is currently broadcasting this afternoon's ALDS game. We'll see if the criticism changes his broadcast approach." - OutKick, Twitter

After both Game 3 and 4 of the ALDS between New York and Cleveland, he blasted Bob on his BetRivers Network podcast. While discussing Harrison Bader’s power after the Yankees' bullpen blowout in Game 3 against the Guardians, Mike suddenly broke into an impassioned segment against Bob.

“Costas, who will not be quiet no matter what,” Francesa said. “He thinks I guess that every word is golden because he just will not shut up. Everything’s a history lesson. We don’t need a history lesson every two seconds! Everybody’s a Yankees fan. They understand Yankees history. They know it backwards and forwards! This is not a history class! It’s a baseball game! Be quiet! Do the game!"

New York Post Sports @nypostsports



Mike Francesa slams Bob Costas for call of "Costas who will not be quiet no matter what"Mike Francesa slams Bob Costas for call of #Yankees -Guardians series "Costas who will not be quiet no matter what"🎥 Mike Francesa slams Bob Costas for call of #Yankees-Guardians series https://t.co/VCQ0PDBVEw

"Costas who will not be quiet no matter what" Mike Francesa slams Bob Costas for call of #Yankees-Guardians series." - New York Post Sports, Instagram

“He’s driving everybody crazy. He must’ve said a thousand times, ‘The Yankee home runs…’ We know the Yankees have doubled their home runs this year! We know the [Guardians] hit 127 homers and Yankees 254. We know that! Everybody knows it! Make the point once, not 4,000 times!”

Mike Francesca sympathisez for Costas's broadcasting partner Ron Darling

Mike was a little more pensive when talking about Bob after the Yankees’ Game 4 win against the Guardians, but still went after him for his excessive speech. He was also sympathetic for Bob’s TBS broadcast partner Ron Darling.

Yankeesource @YankeeSource Mike Francesa’s Costas takes over the last few days have been comedy gold. “Ron’s gonna hear Bob in his sleep.” Mike Francesa’s Costas takes over the last few days have been comedy gold. “Ron’s gonna hear Bob in his sleep.” 😂 https://t.co/FkGRRMLHua

"Mike Francesa’s Costas takes over the last few days have been comedy gold. “Ron’s gonna hear Bob in his sleep.” - Yankeesource, Twitter

“Just gotta get through one more game of Bob talking so much. I feel bad for Ron [Darling]. Ron’s gonna hear Bob in his sleep. We all know that Bob is a very talented announcer, a talented sportscaster, I’ve known him my whole adult life,” Francesa said. “But he has absolutely just talked on and on and on and just droned on and on and on this entire series about absolutely nothing, for the most part. I mean, just please give the game tomorrow night a chance to breathe, please, it’s a Game 5, it’s a dramatic series, a dramatic fifth and deciding game."

While it is evident Mike’s not a fan of Bob, he still does sure give him plenty of content. With the Yankees out of the playoff race, we’re sure to not hear anymore of the two in the same context for a while.

Poll : 0 votes