NFL Rumors: Analyst believes Sean Payton is the answer to all of Giants' problems

The New York Giants had an abyssmal 2021-2022 NFL season. With a 4-13 record, the team fired head coach Joe Judge after only two seasons on the job. The move was followed by the impending retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman after only four seasons at the position. Both Judge and Gettleman failed to have a winning season, and New York had no other choice but to move forward.

The team recently hired Joe Schoen as the general manager. Schoen spent the last five seasons as the assistant general manager for the Buffalo Bills.

Now, NFL analyst Mike Francesa has stated that he would like to see New York pursue New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton:

"The Giants need to take this opportunity to trade for Sean Payton. He is the right coach to rebuild this mess," Francesca wrote on Twitter.

Mike Francesa @MikeFrancesa The Giants need to take this opportunity to trade for Sean Payton. He is the right coach to rebuild this mess. The Giants need to take this opportunity to trade for Sean Payton. He is the right coach to rebuild this mess.

There is a tiny bit of history here as the legendary Bill Parcells, now long retired, was once the head coach of New York's storied franchise from 1983-1990. He was responsible for winning two Super Bowls (Super Bowls XXI and XXV) during his tenure.

Sean Payton, who was the offensive coordinator for the Giants from 2000-2002, was hired by Parcells in 2003 for the same position. Parcells was hired as head coach of the Cowboys (2003-2006).

There are many links between Payton and the Giants, so things would come full circle if Payton were to become head coach of the Giants.

NFL Rumors: Will the Saints offer Sean Payton more money to keep him away from the Giants?

Super Bowl XLIV

Up until this point, the Saints and their owner, Gayle Benson, have been relatively mum on the status of their head coach. But that has changed as the owner recently had this to say about whether or not Payton would choose to move on to greener pastures:

"We don’t know," Benson said. "You know, who knows? We’ll find out soon enough, I guess. I don’t think any of us know. But he’ll let us know soon enough."

This should not come as a surprise as several people within NFL circles have reported that Payton has yet to decide on his future, including NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport has indicated that "Sean Payton has not committed to returning for 2022."

Also Read Article Continues below

It appears as if the Saints will not be offering any type of deal or extension until they at least have a commitment from their current head coach. Otherwise, we may have seen the end of Sean Payton as head coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Edited by Piyush Bisht