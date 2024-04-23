“He knows he can’t get a true hit off you” – Cardinals veteran Lance Lynn gives hilarious response about Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s bunts against him

Now 36 years old, Lance Lynn has seen nearly everything on the baseball diamond. A 13-year MLB veteran, Lynn has been named an All-Star twice, while also winning the World Series in 2011. In those years, he has had more than enough time to figure out what aspects of the game he likes and dislikes.

Expand Tweet

"Lance Lynn did NOT like Jazz Chisholm Jrs bunt single after a Burger HR…so naturally, after another Burger bomb, he bunted for a single AGAIN. And stole a base." - @discussbaseball

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of those dislikes is bunting. Lance Lynn has made his thoughts about bunting well-known over the years, something that has been brought back to life in a recent matchup with the Miami Marlins. During a rough outing against the Marlins, Lynn was visibly frustrated with Jazz Chisholm Jr. who recorded two base hits off of bunts.

In a recent interview on Foul Territory, the St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher addressed the bunting incident with Jazz Chisholm Jr. Clearly still bothered by the play, Lynn gave an honest and hilarious response.

Expand Tweet

"The chat asked for Lance Lynn's real opinion on Jazz bunting on him. Lance answered" - @FoulTerritoryTV

"You strike a guy out in his first at-bat, and then he gets two bunt hits, it shows you want he thinks of you," Lynn said of the play. “He knows he can’t get a true hit off you," he continued, after previously sharing his hatred for bunts. The two teams will face each other again later in the year.

Lance Lynn and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Marlins again later this summer

It remains to be seen if the minor feud between Lynn and Jazz Chisholm Jr. is something that the two have moved on from. Well, this question will be answered later this summer as the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins are slated to square off as part of a three-game series in June.

Expand Tweet

"DRAGS AFTER JACKS. One of the best times to bunt is immediately AFTER a homerun. Pitcher is usually shaken and defense will be on their heals. Point and case. Jazz Chisholm Jr. followed TWO Jake Burger homeruns with TWO uncontested drag base hits. BEAUTIFUL CHAOS #BuntLife" - @CoachPags775

There will certainly be all eyes on the first at-bat between Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Lance Lynn (if he is slated to pitch). If there is still some lingering bad blood between the two and Lynn is not slated to pitch, it does not rule out the possibility of some sort of revenge from the Cardinals' pitching staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback