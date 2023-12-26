"He knows who I am?" - Giants QB Tommy DeVito stunned by Aaron Judge's gesture as Yankees star picks up his tab during dinner in NYC

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was left stunned after New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge picked up his tab during dinner at a restaurant recently. The Yankees slugger is now a well-known personality around New York and showed his class by paying for the NFL star's dinner ahead of Christmas recently. DeVito was left starstruck as he did not expect the Yankees slugger to even know of him, after running into him at a restaurant in the city.

Tommy DeVito was signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in April 2023, was waived in August and re-signed to the practice squad. He went on to make his NFL debut against the New York Jets in October and was signed into the roster two days later. Since then, he has gone on to become a local hero from being a relatively unknown rookie talent.

Aaron Judge, on the other hand, is the first Yankees captain since Derek Jeter to be the heartbeat of the New York Yankees roster. He has been the sole player that the rest of the team has depended on to get them over the line on more than one occasion. Well known for being a nice guy outside the field, Judge proved it once again by picking up DeVito's tab after running into him at a restaurant recently. DeVito was left starstruck and said, "He knows who I am?"

Tommy DeVito addresses being left out against the Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants quarterback Tommy Devito was benched during the team's recent defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. Soon after his encounter with MLB star Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, DeVito had a humbling experience after being benched on Monday.

Backup Tyrod Taylor came on to take his place but DeVito remained cool, saying that it is a business and that is how it works at the highest level in the NFL.

