"He knows how to pick a winning team" - Dodgers star Mookie Betts leaves MLB fans swooning after attending Lakers game

LA Dodgers ace and two-time Fall Classic champion Mookie Betts was spotted at the LA Lakers game inside the Crypto.com arena last night. The Dodgers have been busy this offseason as they have already signed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, all three amazing pitchers, with the first one being the greatest two-way phenomenon to have played in the major leagues.

"Mookie Betts went to the Lakers game last night" - Cut4

MLB fans took to X to voice their opinions on witnessing Mookie inside the Crypto.com arena and enjoying the Lakers taking on the Charlotte Hornets on December 28, 2023.

"Must've been a great game! Mookie Betts knows how to pick a winning team on and off the field" - ChUsama86120

"Whoa, Mookie Betts turnin' the court into his playground now? As if doin' the baseball bit wasn't enough for him. Hoping he had some pippin' hot coffee and enjoyed the game!" - khan_waqas93975

"What a time to be alive" - AubtinS

"Dodgers trying to sign LeBron too" - beanessa

"hes saying "Yeah it's crazy, we got both of those dudes" - deniz_andy

"Mookie at a Lakers game? This guy's got style! I can't wait to see him slam dunking next" - LisamonaStar

"Mookie Betts was spotted attending a Lakers basketball game recently" - harris00071

"Damn they want mookie too jesus christ" - drzkillakidd

"Lakers became stronger now" - soothingdrug16

The Dodgers signed Betts because of his exceptional hitting ability and versatile role as a defender, which helped him win his first Fall Classic championship with the Boston Red Sox. He is currently displaying his abilities as a great outfielder and infielder for the Dodgers. He is now proving to the Dogders that he is a capable outfielder as well as a vibrant infielder.

Betts is well-known for his versatility; he has demonstrated bowling prowess, attempted golf, and, most importantly, a passion for the game of basketball. While Betts certainly likes the companionship of Major League Baseball's elite players, he also clearly recognizes the value of Los Angeles Lakers star player LeBron James.

Mookie Betts is a surreal ballplayer

In 2023, Betts had the most leadoff home runs in the major leagues (12). Mookie went at least four for four at the plate in a number of games; on August 23–24 in Cleveland, he even went five for five in the Game That Would Never End.

In 2023, Betts earned his sixth Silver Slugger Award. For the fourth time in the award's five-year history, Betts was selected to the All-MLB squad. In 2023, Betts had a fantastic regular season, even seeing brief spurts of unparalleled performance in August.

