It's been an interesting tenure for Dave Roberts as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. While the club has continually been one of the best clubs in the MLB, they have only won the World Series once under him, something that certain fans blame on him for.

Well, Dave Roberts has yet again found himself as the target of trolling by fans after some of his remarks regarding the Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara alleged gambling scandal. The Los Angeles Dodgers manager spoke with the media on Tuesday, discussing the entire situation and whether or not it has affected the clubhouse.

Although Roberts said it was "business as usual" for the Los Angeles Dodgers, it was his comments regarding the absence of Ippei Mizuhara that left some fans in stitches.

The 51-year-old said Ippei created a "buffer" between the team and Shohei Ohtani, going on to say that he hopes that communication with the two-time MVP will be more direct.

This is where a number of fans have taken shots at the Los Angeles Dodgers manager, with many saying that Shohei Ohtani will still need an interpreter.

Others have mocked Roberts by saying that even though Ippei Mizuhara is no longer with the club, Ohtani still does not speak fluent English.

Others have said that unless the Los Angeles Dodgers manager or Shohei Ohtani improves in the other's language, communication will still be difficult.

Certain fans believe Dave Roberts' decision to seemingly throw Ippei Mizuhara under the bus was for more nefarious reasons

Some other fans have even gone as far as to say that Roberts' decision to call out Ippei Mizuhara is a plot to cover Shohei Ohtani's potential involvement in the alleged gambling scandal. This group believes Roberts is throwing Ippei under the bus and that all parties are involved in a massive cover-up.

While this may be nothing more than internet conspiracy theories, there are a large number of skeptical fans who believe that the MLB, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Dave Roberts are all covering for Shohei Ohtani.

At this point, there is an official investigation into the alleged illegal gambling, so only time will tell what the outcome will be. Until then, the internet will continue to have its fun with the entire situation.

