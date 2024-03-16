"He could at least pretend to try" - Yankees fans rip Gleyber Torres after defensive error against Pirates

It's been an interesting week for the New York Yankees and their fans. With Opening Day right around the corner, the iconic club has seen its fair share of drama, with the most notable coming in the injuries to their two biggest stars.

Both Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole have been sidelined with injuries so far throughout Spring Training. Although Judge could be back for Opening Day, Gerrit Cole is expected to miss the first one-to-two months of the season for the New York Yankees.

These fortunate injuries have already dampened the excitement for the 2024 campaign for some fans. Well, add another reason for fans to worry about the season to that list.

One of the other stars for New York, Gleyber Torres, has been the target of frustration online after his poor defensive performance during Friday's Spring Training game.

It's worth mentioning that Gleyber Torres has been performing well with the bat in his hand. However, his defensive play has left much to be desired.

During Friday's Spring Training matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the second baseman blew a routine play on a ground ball, something that did not go unnoticed among New York Yankees fans.

Some have trolled the veteran infielder by saying that he is in mid-season form, whereas others believe the defensive lapse is a sign of things to come. These disgruntled fans have taken to social media to call out the 27-year-old, saying that he needs to at least pretend that he is trying.

Gleyber Torres' contract with the New York Yankees is set to expire at the end of the season

Although Gleyber Torres' defensive lapse has drawn the trolling of fans online, he has been a solid professional for the club since bursting onto the scene in 2018. A two-time All-Star, Gleyber is entering the final season of his current contract with the Bronx Bombers. If these types of play become a regular occurrence for the infielder, it could be his final season in New York.

For a large stretch of the 2023 season, Gleyber Torres' name was consistently raised in trade rumors, with a number of clubs reportedly interested in his services. It will be interesting to see how the New York Yankees season progresses because if they struggle again, Torres may find himself traded to the highest bidder.

