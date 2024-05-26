"He was like, 'Damn'" - Olivia Dunne shares boyfriend Paul Skenes' speechless reaction to her latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit photoshoot

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was in attendance at the launch of the 60th Anniversary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, in which she is featured. The event was held at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York last Friday and moved to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida over the weekend.

While on the red carpet, Dunne was asked about Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' reaction to seeing her pictures of the shoot, to which she replied:

"I’m pretty sure he said, ‘Damn.' He was like, ‘Damn,'" Dunne told the reporters.

Olivia is an internet sensation and has taken the internet by storm. She already has over 7 million followers on Instagram and TikTok.

In an interview in April, Dunne said that being a part of the SI launch event was a dream come true.

"Being a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is a dream come true. There’s a lot of young girls who look up to me, and I feel like a lot of young girls also follow Sports Illustrated," said Dunne in an interview.

Apart from her modeling career, she has attended Paul Skenes' games. In the game between the Pirates and the Giants, she rocked the colors of the Pirates jersey and was present at PNC Park to cheer her boyfriend.

Paul Skenes has made a good start to the season. He has struck out 21 players so far and has an ERA of 2.25.

Olivia Dunnes' "good read" while in the airport

In an Instagram story, Dunne was spotted at the airport, decked out in Pittsburgh Pirates gear, the team Skenes plays for. But the real eye-catcher was her chosen airport read, which was the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

"Always a good read." Dunne captioned one of the photos on her story.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Both as of now, are completing their professional commitments while enjoying each other's success.

