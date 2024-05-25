"Always a good read" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows magazine choice for airport read while sporting Pirates gear

The Pittsburgh Pirates lost 7-6 on Paul Skenes' last start, and while Thursday's defeat to the San Francisco Giants was not down to his performance, it did put a dampener on things. Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was in attendance at PNC Park for the game, and while it didn't exactly go to plan, there was a lot to be positive about for the pitcher.

Dunne took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to share a clip of her at the airport, reading the SI Swimsuit magazine. She captioned her clip:

"Always a good read."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Dunne reading the SI Swimsuit magazine at the airport. PHOTO: OLIVIA DUNNE/INSTAGRAM

Paul Skenes had a decent day against the San Francisco Giants, allowing only 6 hits and a run across six innings and coming away with a 2.25 ERA.

Olivia Dunne responds to viral Paul Skenes mustache clip

With Paul Skenes very much in vogue among Pittsburgh Pirates fans this month, many have been buying his merchandise and still others, fake mustaches. A clip from Thursday's game against the Giants has gone viral, where a young fan was asked his favorite thing about Skenes. He responded:

"His mustache and Livvy Dunne."

Dunne took to IG to share the clip, along with the comment:

"I like the stache too kid."

Expand Tweet

The Pirates responded to the 7-6 loss well, bouncing back immediately with an 11-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. Pittsburgh will be looking for a repeat of Friday's performance, as they need to win consistently to rise from fourth in the NL Central. Standing at 24-28, the team has to string together some wins if they are to threaten the first-placed, 29-21 Milwaukee Brewers in what is a tight division.

The Pirates have two matches left in the three-game series against Atlanta, before series against the Detroit Tigers (two games) and Toronto Blue Jays (three games). Skenes' next start is slated for Wednesday, May 29 against the Tigers, and there will doubtless be a lot of attention paid to his performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback