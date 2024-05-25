  • home icon
  • "I like the stache too kid" - Olivia Dunne responds to viral video of young Pirates fan's hilarious shoutout to Paul Skenes' best traits

"I like the stache too kid" - Olivia Dunne responds to viral video of young Pirates fan's hilarious shoutout to Paul Skenes' best traits

By John Maxwell
Modified May 25, 2024 13:34 GMT
Olivia Dunne responds to viral video of young Pirates fan's hilarious shoutout to Paul Skenes' best traits. PHOTO: USA Sports Today/IMAGN

Paul Skenes has been the talk of the town in Pittsburgh since being drafted at No. 1 in 2023, and with him looking very good in his rookie MLB season, that talk has only continued. With the Steel City getting to watch their top pitching prospect in action, fans have been showing Skenes appreciation, with some going viral for their thoughts.

That was the case on Thursday when during Paul Skenes' third start of his career, as a young Pirates fan mentioned that his favorite things about the pitcher are "his mustache and Livvy Dunne."

Olivia Dunne tweeted to share the clip with a comment:

"I like the stache too kid."

Skenes had a solid game, but the Pirates fell to a disappointing 7-6 defeat after he was relieved.

Paul Skenes reflects on performance versus the Giants

Paul Skenes helped the Pirates to a 5-1 lead, and while the game slipped away without him, there was a lot to like about his performance. One of the keys to his success was his 'splinker,' which resulted in six whiffs and as many groundouts on the day.

Skenes discussed the pitch with reporters:

“That’s kind of the M.O. of that pitch. It’s going to get ground balls, weak contact, so I was happy with it.
“Just gotta get back to what makes me good and trusting my stuff. You’ll take your singles, but the odds of them getting four singles in a row, I trust myself over pretty much any lineup. It’s just playing the odds a little bit.”

Skenes also mentioned that he wished he could have done more:

“I wish it were a little bit more,” Skenes said. “Had a couple long innings, but there’s going to be those games. I thought I made do and put the team in the best position to win.”

While Skenes can't be blamed for the bullpen's issues, the defeat was a frustrating one for the team. However, the Pirates bounced back nicely on Friday, recording an 11-5 win over the Atlanta Braves.

With Pittsburgh fourth in the NL Central at 24-28, they need to be a bit more consistent to make the postseason. The Milwaukee Brewers lead the Central with a 29-21 record, which highlights how close the division really is.

