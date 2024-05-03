“He’ll get it going, and look out when he does” – Yankees manager Aaron Boone optimistic Aaron Judge will rediscover his MVP form amid early struggles

While many are starting to worry about New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's performance at the plate, manager Aaron Boone has faith in the Yankees captain's ability. He knows just how dedicated of a player he is, and is doing all he can to work through his slump.

Currently, Judge is slashing .200/.331/.400 with six home runs and 18 runs batted in. He was booed by the Bronx fans last week during his bobblehead day promotion.

Boone was asked if he considered moving Judge down in the order until he gets the ball rolling. But Boone is not considering it, not even in the slightest.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Somebody's going to pay, big time. He'll get it going, and look out when he does" - stated Aaron Boone.

Expand Tweet

Boone has confidence in Judge's ability amid an underwhelming start to the season. This comes after a poor performance from five-time All-Star who went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

During the series against the Orioles, Judge combined to go 1-for-13 with four strikeouts. He has now struck out 40 times in 122 at-bats.

Aaron Boone is not worried about Aaron Judge's start as the Yankees try to put to bed a lackluster 2023 season

New York Yankees - Aaron Boone and Aaron Judge (Image via USA Today)

The 2023 season was one that Yankees manager Aaron Boone would like to forget. After amassing a ton of hype in the offseason, they finished with an 82-80 record, missing the postseason.

This was the first time the Bronx Bombers had missed the postseason since 2016. While they have been searching for their first World Series title since 2009, they have still been one of MLB's most consistent teams.

Expand Tweet

If Aaron Judge struggled like this last year, there would be more cause for concern. However, the club acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres in the offseason.

Soto has been stellar for the Yankees this season. He has hit in the two-spot every game this year and is hitting .325 with eight home runs and a league-leading 26 walks.

With his red-hot performance at the plate, many are not too worried about Judge's struggles. It is also just the start of the season, so if a player goes through a slump, it is better to get it out of the way when the games do not matter as much.

It is unlikely Aaron Judge will struggle for the entire season as he is one of the best hitters in the game and needs just one good game to get it going.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback