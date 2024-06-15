“He makes $48,387 per plate appearance”; “Worthless” - Fans mock Manny Machado for jogging out ground ball despite Mark Vientos’ error

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado is going through a rough patch. Machado is a crucial player on the team and his contributions over the years are deeply remembered. However, the veteran slugger is battling to keep up as injuries seem to be hampering him from reaching his desired levels.

Earlier this month, Machado struggled with a right hip flexor strain and was forced to stay out. As it was a low-grade injury, he managed to return to the team soon. The Padres third baseman seems to be taking things slowly as he was spotted jogging to first base during the Mets game.

Manny Machado is probably taking care of his injury not wanting to risk aggravating it. However, fans lashed out at the star for jogging slowly on a ground ball despite Mark Ventos' error. To make things worse, Machado blew a bubble while jogging to first base.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X.

"He makes $48,387 per plate appearance. That’s $48,387 of quality bubble blowing right there!" wrote one fan sarcastically.

Expand Tweet

"Worthless. Gone are the days when coaches benched players for being lazy. If his hamstring is compromised don’t play, but the bubble blowing expresses a lack of caring. Bench the prima donna," another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"Well, he did have the energy to blow a bubble while heading down the line, so that's cool," one fan added.

Comments poured in as several fans weren't happy with his bubble-blowing act.

"Guys too busy blowing bubbles. Pathetic," one fan wrote.

"That’s the main reason I have never been a fan of his," another fan chipped in.

"Of all the things Manny does well, hustling to 1st base has never been one of them," another fan added.

Manny Machado remains a top-five slugger for the Padres

Despite his injury and struggles, Manny Machado is on the top-five hitters list for the Padres. Machaco holds the fifth position in home runs and RBIs. The slugger has six home runs and 32 RBIs.

Machado has a batting clip of .248 with an OBP of .307. His slugging percentage is a little low, but there is enough time to pick up the pace. Machado's injury had also cost him for his slow progress this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback