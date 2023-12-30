"He is very much still alive": Fox News issues apology after erroneously reporting death of MLB legend Frank Thomas

Well-known media house Fox News recently made an error after including MLB Hall of Famer Frank Thomas in a video of tribute to celebrities who expired in 2023.

On Friday morning, The Faulkner Focus show displayed footage of the former Chicago White Sox hitter next to the text, "Frank Thomas: 1968–2023.” That left the 'much alive' Thomas stunned, who took to social media to take a jibe at the network that employed him as a studio analyst for a decade.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I’m very sorry my ex-employer Fox would be this irresponsible on National TV this morning. Yes, I’m alive and doing well. This blows my mind also,” Thomas tweeted.

Soon after, the news anchor issued an on-air apology for confusing him with the former Pittsburgh Pirates player of the same name, who died in January, aged 93.

“We need to issue a correction in the in memoriam feature that we showed just a few minutes ago. We misidentified the late Frank Thomas, the three-time All Star for the Pittsburgh Pirates,” Julie Banderas told viewers.

“The Frank Thomas we showed you was unfortunately also a former pro-baseball player. He is very much still alive. We apologise for that mistake.” (via Independent)

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas' baseball accolades

Known as "the Big Hurt," Thomas played for three teams, between 1990 to 2008. However, he's known for his stint with the Chicago White Sox (1990-2005). There, he earned 5× All-Star selections (1993–1997), won 2× AL MVPs (1993, 1994) and 4× Silver Slugger Awards (1991, 1993, 1994, 2000).

Over his 15-year career, Thomas batted .301, compiling 2,468 hits, 521 homers and 1,704 RBIs. He won the World Series with the White Sox in 2005, a fitting tribute to his career.

As a tribute to him, the White Sox retired his No. 35 jersey with an on-field ceremony called "Frank Thomas Day" on Aug. 29, 2010. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 on the first ballot.

