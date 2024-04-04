“He never met me” - MLB fan who caught first Shohei Ohtani Dodgers home run clarifies claimed reward

Shohei Ohtani blasted his first home run for the season last night. It was also the first of the season for the slugger, who had gotten off to a bit of a rough start to the year with a new club.

He finally broke through, depositing a ball into the stands. It was monumental for his performance this season as well as his career. It was a milestone hit.

For Ohtani, he has had plenty of milestones. Whenever possible, MLB players try to get the balls back for them. A pitcher's first strikeout ball is given to the dugout. A first hit is thrown back to the team and so on and so forth. If it's a home run, it usually ends up with a fan, and that makes it harder to get back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, a lot of fans are willing to trade the ball for some rewards. For them, it's not so much about having a specific ball, but that the player get it and they get something else cool to remember that by. That's precisely what happened with the fan below who caught the ball.

Expand Tweet

She said that she was happy to exchange the ball for a gift, and it was reported that Ohtani met her and gave her a different ball, two hats and a baseball bat. However, the fan in question corrected this report.

Expand Tweet

She tweeted:

"Okay let's make this clear he didn't meet me."

She also went on to mention why she did the exchange in the first place:

"I didn't want to be that person. All the items are signed. I am happy with what i got in return plus the memory of it all."

Overall, she's pleased with the reward, but she didn't meet the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar.

Shohei Ohtani blasts first home run to get back on track

Shohei Ohtani is busting out of a slump

Shohei Ohtani hadn't been playing very well. Manager Dave Roberts said that he was supremely confident that he'd be able to turn things around, and it didn't take long for Ohtani to prove him right.

Even with a slow start, the Dodgers are on fire, and Ohtani still possesses a near .800 OPS. That's low for his standards, but it's good for a lot of players.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.