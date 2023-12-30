"He is one of the best all-around hitters in the game" - MLB Insider predicts Astros star Yordan Alvarez to win 2024 AL MVP

As the Houston Astros buckle up for the 2024 MLB season, Yordan Alvarez will go in with high expectations. He will be heading into his sixth year in the league and has already made his name as an elite defensive player.

MLB Insider Brian McTaggart went as far as to suggest that Alvarez could win the AL MVP award in 2024:

"Slugger Yordan Alvarez will win the AL Most Valuable Player, joining Jeff Bagwell [1994] and Jose Altuve [2017] as Astros’ only MVP winners. Alvarez finished third behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in the MVP voting in 2022 ... He’s not only an elite power hitter, but one of the best all-around hitters in the game," - McTaggart predicted, according to a report from Sports Illustrated.

Alvarez in the 2022 World Series

In 2019, Yordan Alvarez made an impact by securing the AL Rookie of the Year by playing only 87 games. Even though he had a setback in 2020 due to his injury, he bounced back with three seasons of over 30 home runs and two All-Star appearances.

In 2022, Alvarez finished third in the AL MVP voting, only behind Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. His outstanding offensive capabilities make him not only a power hitter but also an all-around hitter in the game.

Yordan Alvarez 2024 AL MVP? Not impossible at all

For the upcoming season, Alvarez will aim to showcase his all-around skills maintaining his offensive excellence more in the field. The Astros came up short during the postseason this year, and Alvarez might be the catalyst for them to return to the World Series again.

The departure of Shohei Ohtani, who is involved in virtually every MVP conversation, to the National League has opened the field for other candidates. This has further strengthened Alvarez’s MVP chances in 2024.

