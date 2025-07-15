“He pre-wrote everything he wanted” - Shohei Ohtani gets high praise from Braves legend ahead of All-Star game

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is ramping up his pitching as the two-way phenom pitched three innings for the first time this season in his last start against the San Francisco Giants.
However, Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Famer John Smoltz doesn't think Shohei Ohtani would be pitching in the All-Star game for the NL team at Truist Park on Tuesday.
Although Smoltz ruled out Ohtani taking the mound in the Midsummer Classic, the former Cy Young winner believes the Japanese phenom will pitch in the second half of the season. He had high praise for the three-time MVP on FOX Sports on Monday.
"Shohei Ohtani is…I can’t say enough, there’s no words to describe it," Smoltz said (3:30 onwards). "I said this three years ago, and people thought I’d lost my mind. It’s a hypothetical, but if he never hits, and he pitches one year and all he does is pitch, he’d be the best pitcher in baseball. Without a doubt, I don’t have any reservations, I don’t have any what-ifs.
When fellow Hall of Famer David Ortiz asked Smoltz about Shohei Ohtani's fastball, the Braves legend said:
"He's got a feel that you just can't teach and a desire, listen, he has sspokenthis career into existence. He prewrote everything he wanted to do as a teenager and there's something to be said for that."
Shohei Ohtani to leadoff for NL in 2025 All-Star game
Shohei Ohtani will continue as a designated hitter for the NL in the All-Star game on Tuesday. He will bat leadoff, per NL manager Dave Roberts and will be followed by 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. in the second spot in the lineup.
Ohtani was the leadoff hitter for the AL in the 2021 and 2022 All-Star games. While he is unlike to take the mound in the Midsummer Classic this year, the Japanese phenom was also the AL starting pitcher in 2021.
Dave Roberts had been carefully managing Shohei Ohtani's workload since his return to the mound after a second Tommy John surgery. Roberts is likely to give Ohtani an increased pitching role in the postseason as the Dodgers aim to defend their World Series title.