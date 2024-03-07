"He was probably surprised as anyone" - Dave Roberts reflects on Freddie Freeman's grand slam heroics for Dodgers

After third baseman Freddie Freeman's grand slam during spring training on Wednesday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed his delight on the big moment.

While the LA pitching struggled all game, their offence took charge and got them over the line, with the former NL MVP recording five runs.

After the game ended 12-9, Roberts expressed his delight with the performance and said that Freeman was probably as surprised as anyone else with his mammoth blast.

After the victory against the White Sox, Roberts said about Freeman's homer:

"He found himself willing himself to put the barrel in the ball and hit a grand slam. He was probably surprised as anyone."

Freddie Freeman has been a star slugger in the MLB for a decade.

Since starting his major league career with the Atlanta Braves in 2010, he has won almost every individual award and the World Series in over a decae with them. He signed a lucrative contract with the team in 2022 and has been a core player since then.

Manager Dave Roberts has a roster of superstars this season and has made several decisions to make them all work together.

Among them, one has been to move Freeman to third in the order to accomodate Ohtani at second. It seems to have worked as both players have slotted in capably and are working well together.

Freddie Freeman reveals personal goal for 2024

While the ultimate goal remains to win the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman recently revealed a crazy personal goal he has set for himself.

The third baseman has gone below 100 strikeouts in three seasons in his career and wants to do it again.

Notably, in every occassion that he has done it, he has played fewer than 120 games.

Holding expectations of playing evey game of the season, it would be quite an achievement if he achieves the feat in over 160 games in the regular MLB season.

