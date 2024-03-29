“He really took a gamble going for 3rd” - Fans React as Shohei Ohtani's first hit at Dodger Stadium leaves him stranded 

Shohei Ohtani played his first game at Dodgers stadium and his appearance captivated the crowd as they soared when he walked to the plate. The Dodgers were formidable as they defeated the Cardinals, 7-1 in the end.

Ohtani recorded his first hit at the bottom of the first innings, but a bold move got him stranded between second and third base. The Dodgers star ran to third, where Mookie Betts was already safe. With a bit of fumble between second and third, Ohtani was forced to go out while Betts remained on third base.

MLB fans took to X/Twitter to react to Ohtani's first hit at Dodger Stadium for the regular season. Fans were witty enough to connect Ohtani's hit to the alleged gambling scandal that has been surrounding the Dodgers star:

“He really took a gamble going for 3rd” - wrote one fan on X.

"Shohei cashed in on the parlay," wrote another fan

Ohtani was keen on impressing the Dodgers faithful at home but seemingly didn't realize that Betts was right in front of him.

Manager Dave Roberts praises Shohei Ohtani's speed

Following the Dodgers' success against the Cardinals, manager Dave Roberts praised Shohei Ohtani for his speed, but added that he should also realize that there was a guy in front of him:

“He can run very fast, but he’s got to understand that there’s a guy in front of him, too,” Roberts said.

While it might be common for mistakes to happen, it's also essential to remember that Freddie Freeman could be the other person behind Ohtani. He might have failed trying to stretch a double into a triple, but he did deliver for his team in the end.

Ohtani had a decent performance contributing a single, a double and a walk. The Dodgers star thought he performed well even though he never hit a home run:

"I was the only guy who couldn't hit a homer but overall I thought I had a pretty good game today," Shohei Ohtani said.

Tyler Glasnow pitched six solid innings for the Dodgers to help them win. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman added runs in the third innings to help them cruise over the Cardinals.

