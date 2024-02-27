"He’s so back" - Dodgers fans elated as Shohei Ohtani crushes home run in Spring Training debut

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani had his Spring Training debut with his new squad. It was the first time fans got to see the reigning AL MVP in his new digs.

Stepping up to the plate in the fifth inning, Ohtani delivered the fireworks. He blasted a two-run home run to left center off Chicago White Sox pitcher Dominic Leone.

This marked Ohtani's first home run of this spring. Earlier in the game, he hit into a double play, resulting in Jose Ramos scoring. This lineup will be tough to keep down if this is the contribution he is making already.

The home run had Dodgers fans jumping for joy. They already felt good coming into the season, but seeing Shohei Ohtani deliver at the plate makes it all the more real.

"He's so back" one fan posted.

"People really didn't think he wasn't going to hit a home run in his Dodgers debut right?" another fan posted.

Fans have huge expectations for Shohei Ohtani this year. Fortunately, he is one of the few players in the league who can live up to these expectations and potentially shatter them.

Where did the Dodgers deploy Shohei Ohtani in the lineup?

Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Fans got a pretty good idea of how the Dodgers will set their batting order when the regular season rolls around. However, this order could change at any point during the season.

Manager Dave Roberts had Mookie Betts, who transitioned to second base this season, leading off. After Betts was Ohtani, hitting in the two-hole, and Freddie Freeman then rounded out the top three.

Batting Ohtani second protects him with Freeman hitting in the three-hole. Not many opposing managers will want to give Ohtani a free pass to pitch to Freeman.

After Freeman, Roberts penciled in catcher Will Smith to hit cleanup. Smith is coming off a season where he hit .261/.359/.438 with 19 home runs and 76 RBIs.

The rest of the lineup is nothing to overlook, either. Max Muncy hit fifth, Teoscar Hernandez hit sixth, and Jason Heyward hit seventh. Miguel Rojas and Jose Ramos rounded out the bottom of the lineup.

That is one fearsome lineup, and we have not even talked about their pitching staff, which could be one of the best in the league. Anything short of a World Series title this season will be a failure in this group's eyes.

