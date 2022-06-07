"He's basically playing out there with a semi-fracture" - New York Mets manager praises Francisco Lindor for playing through an injury 

New York Mets club skipper Buck Showalter is all praise for the team's star man Francisco Lindor. The Puerto Rican shortstop has been instrumental in the rise of the Mets this season.

The pride of Queens is on top of the National League with a 38-19 record. At the time of writing, the Mets are on a three-game win streak and Showalter has commended Lindor for his standout performance despite a recent injury setback.

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter lauds Francisco Lindor's toughness:



"I don't think people have seen how physically and mentally tough he is. He's basically playing out there with a semi-fracture. Playing shortstop at the major league level and doing it well. It doesn't go unnoticed" Buck Showalter lauds Francisco Lindor's toughness:"I don't think people have seen how physically and mentally tough he is. He's basically playing out there with a semi-fracture. Playing shortstop at the major league level and doing it well. It doesn't go unnoticed" https://t.co/sWgOzcxz1b

It can be recalled that Lindor suffered a freak injury four days ago after he closed the hotel door on his finger. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen found time to produce a hilarious pun about the incident.

Steven Cohen @StevenACohen2 Lin-door just got hurt by a door , ironic Lin-door just got hurt by a door , ironic

Lindor missed just one game due to the incident and has continued to soldier on with his injury.

New York Mets Francisco Lindor's injury not a cause for concern

Batting .258/.339/.442 with nine homers, 45 RBIs, and eight stolen bases for the season, Francisco Lindor bagged the most recent National League Player of the Week award.

He then proceeded to hurt his finger in a freak hotel door accident, but it shouldn't be a cause of concern for the New York Mets as evidenced by the treatment of the case by manager Buck Showalter and even team owner Steve Cohen, who even joked about it.

If and when the Mets decide to rest their superstar, they'll surely be able to afford it as they are on top of the National League and of course, their division. They currently have a run differential of +82 and are nine games ahead of the second-best NL East team, the reigning world champion Atlanta Braves.

Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo Here's Francisco Lindor on his finger injury: Here's Francisco Lindor on his finger injury: 🎥 Here's Francisco Lindor on his finger injury: https://t.co/zpxXUSw4z8

"🎥 Here's Francisco Lindor on his finger injury:" - Francisco Lindor via Anthony DiComo

This month's schedule is relatively favorable for the Mets as after finishing their series with the San Diego Padres, the only other tough challengers they will face are the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers and the AL West-leading Houston Astros. They will also play the plummeting Los Angeles Angels and the Miami Marlins with the latter facing the Mets seven times this month.

